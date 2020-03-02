50 Cent Mocks Chris Brown’s Rainbow Hair After Asking Him To Collab On New Song

50 Cent took to Instagram on Mar. 2 to post a pic of Chris Brown sporting rainbow- colored hair and captioned it with a cheeky opinionated message about the look.

50 Cent, 44, may want to collaborate with Chris Brown, 30, but that’s not stopping him from poking fun at the singer’s brightly colored hair. The rapper shared a pic of Chris standing in front of a graffiti-filled wall and looking down as he shows off half pink and half turquoise locks and captioned the snapshot with a message that seemed to call out the unique look. “yo n*gga im a need you on this record, 👀but what da fuck you do to your hair blood.LOL @chrisbrownofficial #abcforlife #starzgettheapp 🍾#Theking 🥃#bransonsbrown,” the caption read.

50’s post about Chris comes after he announced that he wants to finish an album that rapper Pop Smoke, who was shot and killed at the age of 20 in Los Angeles, CA last month, was working on at the time of his death and also wants to executive produce it. “I’m on the move listening to Pop smoke, I decided I’m gonna executive produce and finish his album for him,” he wrote in an Instagram post on Mar. 1. His words about needing Chris “on this record” in his latest post seems to indicate he wants the “Forever” crooner to be a part of the project.

He’s not the only one though. Shortly after he published the original post about Pop Smoke, 50 admitted he wants to collaborate with some other artists on the project, including Roddy Ricch, 21, and Drake, 33. Roddy responded to the collaboration request with a handshake emoji but Drake has yet to respond. “@champagnepapi where you at n*gga, don’t start acting light skinned on us.🤨😆,” 50 wrote after hearing from only Roddy.

If Chris joins 50 and Roddy for the Pop Smoke project, it won’t be the first time he’s worked with 50 on a collaboration. He teamed up with the “In Da Club” creator on the 2016 songs “I’m the Man” and “No Romeo No Juliet.”