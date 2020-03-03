50 Cent Mocks Oprah For Falling Onstage & Snoop Dogg Joins In After Calling Out Her BFF Gayle King

Surprise, surprise — 50 Cent has something to say about Oprah Winfrey’s brutal onstage fall. The rapper mocked Oprah for taking a tumble, and Snoop Dogg weighed in with a similar insensitive comment.

50 Cent is never shy about sharing his thoughts on social media, so it’s no surprise that he weighed in after Oprah Winfrey took a tumble while speaking at the WW: Presents Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus event on Feb. 29. The video of Oprah falling quickly went viral, and 50 re-posted it to his Instagram page with the caption, “What the f*** happen here? Michael Jackson’s ghost [tripped] her.” He also poked fun at the fact that Oprah had just been talking about ‘balance’ before she fell over, adding, “Wellness to me means all things in balance. LOL.”

The post received thousands of comments, including one from fellow rapper, Snoop Dogg, who mocked Oprah right along with 50. “Michael and Kobe [Bryant] blew a gust of wind,” he wrote. Joking about Oprah’s accident is clearly uncalled for. Even though the 66-year-old appeared to be okay after her fall, she admitted to being in pain afterward, and even shared a photo of herself with a massive ice compress on her leg. “So grateful to only be a little sore,” Oprah wrote on Instagram. “Turning the day into what [Michelle Obama] calls #SelfCareSunday.”

Interestingly, Snoop Dogg also recently made headlines for his hateful comments about Gayle King, who just so happens to be Oprah’s best friend. Snoop went off on Gayle for asking WNBA star, Lisa Leslie, about Kobe Bryant’s 2003 rape case in an interview after his death. After the clip — and Snoop’s reaction — went viral, Gayle publicly explained that viewers were only seeing a snippet from a much longer interview, and said that it was taken out of context.

Snoop eventually publicly apologized to Gayle, and she accepted. “I accept the apology and understand the raw emotions caused by this tragic loss,” she said in a statement. “I’m deeply sorry that questions I asked added to that pain.”