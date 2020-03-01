Oprah Shows Off Huge Leg Compress After Fall On Stage & Admits She’s ‘Sore’ — See Pic

Oprah took a big tumble on stage over the weekend, but she’s taking it all in her stride. She showed off her full-leg cold compression and joked that she’s become a meme!

Oprah Winfrey has revealed what her self care Sunday looks like, after tripping over on stage on Feb. 29. The 66-year-old took to Instagram on March. 1 to share a pic of herself “reading and icing” with a full leg cold compression wrap on her right leg. “Thank you all for your kind wishes,” she captioned the snap. “Yes I slipped on stage and I’m now a meme. But so grateful to be only a little sore. Turning the day into what @michelleobama calls #selfcareSunday.” We love it! The host is clearly taking it all in her stride. In her Instagram photo she looks relaxed while wearing beige sweats, and reading the New York Times at her desk. Fans were quick to show their support in the comments section with one writing, “So sorry this happened.. you handled it well.. you’re such a gracious lady.” Another follower was similarly supportive, “We love you Oprah. Life is all about finding the balance really and that includes falling and getting up too. Glad you’re okay,” the fan wrote.

Oprah took the tumble during her time on stage at her WW Presents: Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus event at The Forum in Inglewood, California. “Oprah Winfrey was walking around on the stage and talking, giving words of wisdom to the crowd,” an eyewitness dished to HollywoodLife exclusively about the television legend’s big fall. “All of a sudden, she stumbled back, teetered on her heels and then fell right on to the ground, on her butt. Someone from backstage ran out front to help her on her feet. She said something like, ‘Wrong heels. I wore the wrong shoes. Please get me some new shoes.’” You can watch the video of her falling HERE. The irony of the situation was that she talked to the crowd about introducing balance into their lives before she fell!

The source continued, “Spotting that her man Stedman Graham was running to stage (he sat in the VIP section near Gayle King and Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland), Oprah said, ‘Look at my man coming to help me.’” He didn’t make it to the stage however, as the 66-year-old was already on her feet after taking such a fall. Her adoring audience applauded her the minute she rebounded where Oprah didn’t take any chances after that as she then walked around barefoot while continuing on with the show.

It wasn’t all chaotic for Oprah at the latest stop on her tour as she gave her audience a chance to breathe and relax by performing a brief meditation session with social entrepreneur Jesse Israel. Fans posted videos from the event on their social media, with one writing about having “too much fun” while there. What an incredible woman!