Oprah Breaks Down In Tears While Defending Gayle King After Backlash: She’s Getting ‘Death Threats’

Oprah is standing by her best friend’s side. The business and media mogul broke her silence and nearly broke down during a live taping of Today on Feb. 7, where she told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager how Gayle King is dealing with the backlash she has faced from a CBS This Morning interview. “She is not doing well,” Oprah staunchly said, before trying to reiterate through tears and a tense throat, “She is not doing well.” As it turns out, Gayle’s circumstances are far more grave than fans may have known.

“She now has death threats, she has to now travel with security, and she’s feeling very much attacked.” Oprah’s response comes in the days following Snoop Dog and 50 Cent‘s criticism of Gayle’s CBS This Morning interview with WNBA player and Kobe Bryant friend Lisa Leslie, which aired on Feb. 4. During the lengthy interview in which Gayle and Lisa discussed Kobe’s influence, the journalist asked Lisa a few questions about Kobe’s 2003 sexual assault case and how it may have complicated his legacy. Snoop took to social media on Feb. 5 to go off on Gayle. “We expect more from you Gayle,” he said, among other things in his video. 50 also chimed in with his own response on the same day, posting on Instagram a video where he said phrases like, “How the f*** would you see it, bi***?”

Although Gayle responded to the onslaught of criticism, Oprah has taken great issue with the way the entire sensitive situation has been treated. “In the context of the interview, everyone seemed fine, including Lisa Leslie…I can see how people would be very upset if you thought Gayle was just trying to press to get an answer from Lisa,” she continued.

.@Oprah emotionally responds to backlash her friend Gayle King received over King’s recent interview about Kobe Bryant with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie: “She is not doing well because she has now death threats.” pic.twitter.com/M8HrCp8vTr — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) February 7, 2020

Oprah did share though that “all things pass,” and that Gayle would come back from this soon enough. The mogul also pointed out, however, that “the vitriol…the misogynist vitriol, the attacking to the point where it is dangerous to be in the streets alone…they feel like they can do whatever they want to because of it.” As friends know, Oprah and Gayle have been friends for decades. In a situation like this, Oprah is standing firmly and resolutely by her pal’s side.