50 Cent Calls Out Gayle King For Interview About Kobe Bryant’s Rape Case: ‘What Is This?’

50 Cent joined the likes of Snoop Dogg in calling out Gayle King for bringing up Kobe Bryant’s 2003 sexual assault case during her ‘CBS This Morning’ interview.

50 Cent went off on Gayle King in a new Instagram post from Feb. 5, where the rapper took issue with Gayle bringing up Kobe Bryant‘s 2003 sexual assault case. In the Instagram post, 50 recorded a segment from the interview in which Gayle asked WNBA player and Kobe Bryant’s friend, Lisa Leslie, about the assault charges. Throughout the video of the clip, 50 can be heard saying “It’s not complicated” in reference to Kobe’s legacy. “You just said it was dismissed,” he added in frustration after Gayle noted the case had been dismissed. But that wasn’t all.

The rapper continued to call out Gayle for pressing the issue with, Lisa. “Then how would you see it, Gayle? How the f*** would you see it, bi***?” 50 said as her line of questioning continued. Once the portion of the interview was over, 50 captioned his post, “what is this, wait somebody gotta help me understand why they keep doing this. i apologize for my language in advance let’s talk about this.”

But 50 isn’t the only person to criticize Gayle’s interview. Snoop Dogg also chimed in with his take, posting a video of his reaction on social media after he had seen the clip. “Gayle King, you’re out of pocket for that s***,” he said. “Way out of pocket. What do you gain from that? We expect more from you Gayle. Don’t you hang out with Oprah [Winfrey]? Why are you all attacking us? We’re your people. You don’t come after Harvey Weinstein, asking those dumba** questions. I’m sick of y’all. Funky doghead bi***. How dare you try to torch my homeboy’s reputation, punk motherf*****. Respect the family and back off, b****, before we come get you.”

Following the onslaught of criticism Gayle faced for her questions during the interview, she released the following statement: “I understand why people are upset seeing that clip out of context. I hope they will now watch the entire wide-ranging interview. We asked a longtime friend of Kobe Bryant’s to talk to us about his legacy and their friendship, and Lisa did exactly that.”

As many fans are well aware, Kobe was tragically killed on Jan. 26 in a deadly helicopter crash near Calabasas. Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, and seven other civilians also lost their lives. Since that time, fans, friends, celebrities, and more have offered their love and support to Kobe’s widow, Vanessa Bryant.