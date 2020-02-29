Oprah Winfrey Falls Flat On Stage At Event & Stedman Races To Help Her Up — Watch
Poor Oprah Winfrey! The talk show icon took a mighty fall on stage at her Weight Watchers event and we have EXCLUSIVE details on how it all went down (no pun intended).
“Oprah Winfrey was walking around on the stage and talking, giving words of wisdom to the crowd,” an eyewitness dished to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about the television legend’s big fall while on stage at her WW Presents: Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus event at The Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday, February 29. “All of a sudden, she stumbled back, teetered on her heels and then fell right on to the ground, on her butt. Someone from backstage ran out front to help her on her feet. She said something like, ‘Wrong heels. I wore the wrong shoes. Please get me some new shoes.'” You can watch the video of her falling HERE. The irony of the situation was that she talked to the crowd about introducing balance into their lives before she fell!
Oprah has had a slew of celebs on her tour over the past month including Lady Gaga, 33, who just dropped her new single, “Stupid Love” on Friday, February 28. The Oscar winner chatted while there about how she and Bradley Cooper, 45, “fooled everybody” about all those rumors that they had a romance going on while filming A Star is Born.