Poor Oprah Winfrey! The talk show icon took a mighty fall on stage at her Weight Watchers event and we have EXCLUSIVE details on how it all went down (no pun intended).

“Oprah Winfrey was walking around on the stage and talking, giving words of wisdom to the crowd,” an eyewitness dished to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about the television legend’s big fall while on stage at her WW Presents: Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus event at The Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday, February 29. “All of a sudden, she stumbled back, teetered on her heels and then fell right on to the ground, on her butt. Someone from backstage ran out front to help her on her feet. She said something like, ‘Wrong heels. I wore the wrong shoes. Please get me some new shoes.'” You can watch the video of her falling HERE. The irony of the situation was that she talked to the crowd about introducing balance into their lives before she fell!

The source continued, “Spotting that her man Stedman Graham was running to stage (he sat in the VIP section near Gayle King and Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland), Oprah said, ‘Look at my man coming to help me.'” He didn’t make it to the stage however, as the 66-year-old was already on her feet after taking such a fall. Her adoring audience applauded her the minute she rebounded where Oprah didn’t take any chances after that as she then walked around barefoot while continuing on with the show.

It wasn’t all chaotic for Oprah at the latest stop on her tour as she gave her audience a chance to breathe and relax by performing a brief meditation session with social entrepreneur Jesse Israel. Fans posted videos from the event on their social media, with one writing about having “too much fun” while there.