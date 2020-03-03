Exclusive
Wendy Williams & ‘RHOA’s NeNe Leakes: How They Rebuilt Their Friendship After Talk Show Betrayal

NeNe Leakes and Wendy Williams’ friendship was on rocky ground after the talk show host implied on air that NeNe was quitting ‘RHOA’. But with some work, they’re better than ever, we’ve learned exclusively.

NeNe Leakes recently made it clear that there’s no bad blood between herself and friend Wendy Williams after Wendy told her audience in January that NeNe was quitting The Real Housewives of Atlanta. But it took some work to get back to this good place — especially because, as a source close to NeNe tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, that conversation apparently never took place! “NeNe was really confused by Wendy revealing a private text exchange between them on live television,” our insider explained. “It blindsided her.” Nevertheless, two months later the good friends are making it work.

“They’ve since talked and have done their best to move past it,” the source revealed. “They were able to move past it pretty quickly and their friendship was not affected by this. NeNe and Wendy have worked hard on rebuilding their friendship after years of not speaking, and NeNe wants to trust that Wendy would never do that to her again.” So far, so good. NeNe reassured Andy Cohen on the March 1 episode of Watch What Happens Live that she, Wendy, and RHOA co-star Marlo Hampton had just had lunch and went shopping earlier in the day.

“NeNe doesn’t deal with drama or hold grudges in her life like she used to,” our insider explained. “Despite the fact that she was really mad at Wendy for how she handled things, she has a lot of fun with Wendy and she’s not holding a grudge.” For now, NeNe’s focus is on filming the upcoming RHOA reunion special, which is bound to be drama-filled. But, no matter how the special goes, that doesn’t mean NeNe’s quitting anytime soon. “Despite how the season went for her, which was different, it’s just another day of filming for her and it won’t make or break her future with the show,” the source said. “Anything is possible.”