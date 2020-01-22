NeNe Leakes: Why She Was ‘Blindsided’ By Wendy Williams Saying She’s Quitting ‘RHOA’

NeNe Leakes isn’t happy about Wendy Williams spilling the tea about her future on ‘RHOA’ — which is still up in the air with negotiations.

It’s on between NeNe Leakes, 52, and Wendy Williams, 55! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star isn’t thrilled about Wendy sharing details about a private conversation they had over her future on the reality show. “NeNe was blindsided by Wendy’s comments on her show because she never texted Wendy saying that she was quitting The Real Housewives Of Atlanta,” a source spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She found the whole thing confusing. It was very unexpected. NeNe reached out to Wendy after the fact in a text asking her to clarify what her comments were about.”

Wendy seemingly revealed that NeNe was quitting the long running reality series after eleven seasons. “I took a break in between commercials … my office is right there behind the set,” Wendy began explaining to guest Jerry O’Connell on Tuesday, Jan. 21. “I had to go to the bathroom and so I looked at my phone in between commercials. And NeNe texts, ‘I’m quitting,'” she continued. A rep for the show later confirmed that nothing had been officially decided, and that she was simply “venting to her friend in private correspondence.” Either way, we’re guessing NeNe doesn’t consider Wendy a friend anymore!

“NeNe has had a really tough few weeks,” the insider adds. “She’s gotten a lot of heat lately and the fights have really been hard on her. It’s wearing her down especially since being in a different headspace after dealing with Gregg’s diagnosis.” On the Jan. 21 episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, it was confirmed that NeNe’s husband Gregg Leakes, 63, is battling stage 3 colon cancer. Outside of being a caregiver at home, drama is also at an all-time high with her fellow cast mates. “Due to the recent Housewives episodes with all of the fighting that’s going on, she’s being attacked from all sides whether it’s the other cast members, fans and on social media. It’s been nonstop and it’s hard. She’s being villainized for someone else’s gain and she’s really over it,” the source also adds.

As for Wendy and NeNe, the two haven’t exactly had a smooth history. The pair feuded for years over rumors that NeNe hooked up with Wendy’s now ex-husband Kevin Hunter Sr., and the talk show host even dubbed NeNe’s graffiti-style Birkin bag “tacky.” Wendy and NeNe finally buried the hatchet at FlashDancers strip club in August, and snapped a series of photos together. “When you get the call that says…Sis, let’s get off the bulls*** and get on some real s***. OVERCOMING,” Nene captioned her Instagram. While everything was smooth sailing for the last few months, the reconciliation certainly seems short lived!