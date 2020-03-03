Kendall Jenner Goes Makeup-Free & Reunites With Kylie For ‘The Bachelor’ Viewing Party

They’re just like us! After returning from a tropical vacation with her friends, Kylie Jenner spent a quiet night in on March 2, and she was joined by sister, Kendall Jenner, for a viewing of ‘The Bachelor’!

The Bachelor has a number of celebrity fans, and Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner can now be counted among them! The sisters watched the show’s March 2 episode together. Kylie took to Instagram to share a video of the show playing out on the television screen, and then the camera panned to Kendall sitting next to her on the couch. Kendall was makeup-free and looked fresh-faced as she smiled while Kylie filmed. The video also revealed that the girls were holding hands on the couch, and that Kylie was having something administered into her body via IV.

The pair’s reunion comes following Kylie’s getaway with some friends and her daughter, Stormi Webster. Kylie posted a ton of photos from the tropical trip, including pics of her lounging around in a bikini and doing a photo shoot by the pool. She also wore a matching outfit with two-year-old Stormi, which resulted in the cutest photos EVER of the mother/daughter pair. Meanwhile, Kendall has been super busy with Fashion Weeks over the last month. Even though she hasn’t walked in many shows, she’s been attending plenty of events in New York and Europe.

The March 2 episode of The Bachelor featured Peter Weber eliminating Victoria Fuller, then reuniting with the women he sent home on the show during a Women Tell All special. Interestingly, Peter previously hung out with Kendall in real life at a Los Angeles Rams game in November. At the time, fellow Bachelorette star, Tyler Cameron, was linked to Kylie’s BFF, Stassie Karanikolaou, so Tyler and his friends, including Peter, met up with Kendall, Stassie and their crew at the game. Interestingly, Tyler previously dated another Jenner pal, Gigi Hadid. The two were together for a few months at the end of summer 2019, following Tyler’s breakup from Hannah Brown on The Bachelorette.

The Bachelor will conclude with a two-part finale on March 9 and March 10, as Peter makes his final decision between Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss. However, Chris Harrison has teased that “even Peter doesn’t know how [the] season ends,” so fans, including Kendall and Kylie, are in for quite a doozy of a finish!