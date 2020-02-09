Kendall Jenner Bares Her Midsection In A Neon Pink Outfit In New York City — See Sexy Pics

Kendall Jenner is giving us major early 2000’s vibes in a neon pink outfit and pigtails. The super model rocked a barely-there crop top and flared pants on a chilly NYC night.

Kendall Jenner looks like she just stepped out of the year 2004! Despite the winter chill, the 24-year-old supermodel rocked a super sexy neon pink outfit on her way to a party in New York City on Feb. 8. She wore a cute crop top with long sleeves and a pair of high-waisted neon pants which flared at the bottom. The material appeared to be velvet, which made the outfit super reminiscent of the iconic Juicy Couture tracksuits of the early 2000s. She also wore a band around her mid-section, as she showed off her super-toned abs and glowing tan. The brunette beauty, who is in town for New York Fashion Week, accessorized with a tiny silver handbag and matching silver earrings as she slicked her hair back into two high pigtails. So cute!

Kendall took to her Instagram stories later in the night to share clips from the party, and it looked like she was having a great time! In one story she was dancing with singer Justine Skye, 24, while surrounded by heart-shaped balloons and wearing devil horns. She also reposted a story uploaded by close friend Fai Khadra, of the pair in a photo booth, smiling and pouting at the camera. Kendall and Fai are good pals, and spent a lot of time together in the Summer of 2019. They attended the Wimbledon finals in London with one another just a few days after they were spotted in Mykonos. The attractive young pals were seen wading in the water while sharing some laughs on the beach and relaxing on a speed boat under the summer sun. Kendall took to Instagram to share photos and videos from the vacation to her story. “Married life [with] @yourboyfai,” she captioned one of the videos of her and Fai.

Another man Kendall loves spending time with is her rumored on-again boyfriend Ben Simmons, 23. The good-looking couple were spotted having the ultimate date night at the Super Bowl in Miami, Florida on Feb. 2, and it prompted speculation that they’ve reconciled. Kendall and Ben split in May 2019 after a year of dating but have been seen spending time together again over the past few weeks, including on New Year’s Eve! Are they back on!?

Kendall is such a busy woman that it’s so hard to keep up with everything she’s doing! Just one day before rocking her cute neon outfit she stunned on the catwalk at the Tom Ford fashion show in Los Angeles, CA — and she looked like the spitting image of her mom, Kris Jenner, 64! She strutted her stuff at the Feb. 7 show in a sheer black gown, with her hair parted to the side and tied back. She looked super fierce, which highlighted her dark hair and dark eyes, reminding fans of a young Kris. How sweet!