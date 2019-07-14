Kendall Jenner turned heads on July 14 when she stepped out to attend the Wimbledon finals in London with male friend Fai Khadra, who she was seen getting cozy with last week in Mykonos.

Kendall Jenner, 23, looked cool and comfortable when she attended the exciting Wimbledon finals in London on July 13 and she was joined by her hunky friend Fai Khadra. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the pop singer showed up to the popular sporting event in matching blue button-down shirts and white shorts and pants. They both also flaunted stylish sunglasses as they walked side by side outside and looked comfortable around each other.

The Wimbledon outing comes just a few days after Kendall and Fai were spotted spending some quality and cozy time together in Mykonos. The attractive young pals were seen wading in the water while sharing some laughs at the beach and relaxing on a speed boat under the summer sun. Kendall took to Instagram to share some photos and videos from the fun vacation to her story. “Married life [with] @yourboyfai,” she captioned one of the videos of her and Fai.

This isn’t the first time Fai has been seen getting close to the KarJenner family. The good looking brunette, who seems to be a close family friend, was also seen with Kendall on different occasions in the past and with Kourtney Kardashian, 40, last year. At one point, he was even rumored to have a fling with Kourtney but it was never confirmed that the two were more than just friends. He’s also been known to hang out with other celeb models such as Bella Hadid.

We’ll definitely be on the lookout to see if Fai goes on any more outings with Kendall and/or her sisters. The latest Wimbledon appearance seemed to be a fun one!