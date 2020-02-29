Interview
Hollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez Finally Speaks On ‘Hustlers’ Oscar Snub: Not Getting Nominated Left Me ‘Sad’

Jennifer Lopez
Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez 91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer J. Lo arrives at the gym with a new hairstyle holding a personalized GUESS tumbler. The shorter, curly look was reminiscent of the same hairstyle worn by her character Harlee Santos on "Shades of Blue''. Jlo, whose bikini selfie challenge has been going viral, carried another personalized water bottle with the Guess logo. Jennifer is the face of the Spring 2020 Guess Ad Campaign. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 26 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: MiamiPIXX / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lopez does some post-Christmas furniture shopping with family in Beverly Hills. Lopez was accompanied by fiancé Alex Rodriguez, kids Emme and Maximilian and other family members. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 28 DECEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Lopez wears a stylish outfit while leaving the NBC studios in NYC, Jennifer wore a plaid jacket with leather high knee boots Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Ref: SPL5133248 031219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 57 Photos.
and

Jennifer Lopez admitted that she felt she ‘let everybody down’ after being snubbed by the Oscars in this revealing chat with Oprah Winfrey — but confidently noted she knows she’s a ‘good actress.’

Jennifer Lopez, 50, is opening up about not getting an Oscar nod for her role in Hustlers. “I was sad, I was a little sad,” Jennifer admitted to Oprah Winfrey at “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” event in Los Angeles on Feb. 29. “It was a little bit of a let down and I felt like my whole team — most of my team has been with me for 20, 25 years — I think they had a lot of hopes [for a nomination]. They wanted it, too. I felt like I let everybody down,” she continued.

Jennifer added that the intense media buzz around a potential nomination didn’t help the scenario. “There was a lot of build up to it — I got so many good notices for it, more than ever in my career,” she added. “There was a lot of like, ‘She’s gonna get nominated for an Oscar! It’s gonna happen! If she doesn’t you’re crazy!’ And I’m reading all the articles and thinking, ‘Oh my god, could this happen?’ And then it didn’t and I was like, ‘Ouch,'” she continued.

In Hustlers, Jennifer plays street smart stripper Ramona who becomes the mastermind of a money-making scheme during the 2008 recession. The character was based on a true story of a NYC-based club — and the Bronx native revealed that she wouldn’t have been able to bring the role to life without going through her own personal struggles. “As you get more mature, as you get older, as you have more wisdom and experience on you — you become a better performer,” she said. “You become better at people connecting with you, you become a better actress because you’ve lived,” she continued.

While the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer was overlooked by the Academy, she still had a stellar awards season earning a nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category at the Golden Globes, as well as nods from the Screen Actors Guild and numerous film festivals. “I was a good actress always,” Jennifer confidently noted. “I can say that now to myself. What I do now is so much different than what I did [earlier in my career]. It’s more fun for me because I’m more confident with it.”