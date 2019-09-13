Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Hustlers’ Press Looks: Stunning Outfits From TIFF & More

It’s been a whirlwind week of ‘Hustlers’ promotion for Jennifer Lopez, which has provided us with plenty of gorgeous fashion looks from the iconic star!

Jennifer Lopez, 50, can slay just about ANY look she wears, and she absolutely KILLED the style game while promoting her new movie, Hustlers, over the last week. It started with a photocall in Los Angeles on Aug. 25, where Jen was joined by her co-stars from the film for a girl-power appearance. While the ladies took several photos on the red carpet together, they also posed solo, and J.Lo slayed her look. She wore a gorgeous, long-sleeved leather dress, which she paired with a matching hat. The ensemble hugged her figure perfectly, and she completed it with a sleek and straight hairstyle.

Then, on Sept. 7, J.Lo hit up the movie’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. She looked beyond amazing in a plunging yellow dress, which showed off ample cleavage, as well as Jen’s toned arms and legs. It was quite a dramatic and standout look, which is exactly what Jennifer deserves to wear! She wore her hair in the straight bob style once again, and posed for photos by herself and with fiance, Alex Rodriguez on the red carpet.

While in Toronto for TIFF, Jennifer attended a party that also took place on Sept. 7, where she wore a sequined red dress. The plunging ensemble fell down to Jennifer’s calves, but the skintight style allowed her to show off her amazing figure, regardless. Stunning!

After premiere weekend was over, Jennifer headed to New York to make the talk show round, where she wore a number of other amazing looks. Click through the gallery above to check out J.Lo’s press tour looks from Hustlers, and make sure to check out the movie…in theaters on Sept. 13!