Jennifer Lopez Ditches Hair Extensions For Natural Locks — See Her Hair Makeover Pics

While Jennifer Lopez has a body that’s not of this world, at least she’s proven she’s somewhat mortal when it comes to her natural hair. She hit the gym without her extensions and still looked gorgeous.

Jennifer Lopez at age 50 is a revelation. She has the best body of her life, and her stunning face remains wrinkle free. She showed fans that there is one somewhat normal thing about her as she headed to the gym in Miami minus her long hair extensions. Her natural hair is beautiful, but much shorter at nothing like her coiffed red carpet looks. It’s shoulder-length in a chopped shag with slight waves. Jen was caught by paparazzi going au natural with her hair, and her body is still the most to-die-for on the planet.

J.Lo wore a sleeveless black athletic crop top that showed off her amazingly tight abs and toned arms. She wore camo leggings that hugged her incredible curves and had white trainers on. She carried a black crystal cup from Guess with the lettering “J.Lo” in silver sparkles, while she clutched her cell phone with her other hand. Jennifer was photographed heading into a gym to keep her body so insanely fit.

Later in the day, Jennifer was wearing the same outfit and hair while she was in the recording studio. She’s probably just a fan of athleisure wear due to her daily workouts. The triple threat is working on new music and shared a series of four photos to her Instagram on Feb. 26. She was seated on a stool with a microphone in hand next to her collaborator, who was behind a piano. “Back in the studio, workin’ on my skills. 🖤🎼🎤,” J.Lo captioned the pic. Oh man, she just never stops working on being complete perfection in everything she does! 

Jennifer Lopez shows off her natural hair without her extensions as she heads to a gym workout in Miami on Feb. 26, 2020. Photo credit: BACKGRID.
Jennifer Lopez with her long hair extensions and spray tan as she performs at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show on Feb. 2, 2020. Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

We’re dying to hear what Jennifer’s new music will be, and whether she’s recording in English or Spanish. From the tender expression on her face in one of the photos, it appears she’s singing a ballad. She’s already performed at the Super Bowl halftime show this year, has the rom-com Marry Me coming out in 2020 and now brushing up on her vocal skills. This woman’s work ethic is out of this world.