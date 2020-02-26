Teddi Mellencamp Posts 1st Pic Of Her Newborn Daughter Hours After Giving Birth — See Photo

Here she is! Teddi Mellencamp shared the first pic of her newborn daughter mere hours after she welcomed her into the world.

And baby makes five! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp, 38, posted the first photo of her newborn daughter on Instagram on Wednesday, February 26. “Guess what, baby girl. You are stuck with us because we are absolutely in love with you,” she captioned next to a pic of her and husband Edwin Arroyave, 42, cuddling up with their baby girl. Teddi appeared to go makeup-free for the snap where she looked positively glowing in an one-shoulder dress while her beau dressed comfortably in a long-sleeved grey top and camo pants. Fellow Real Housewives like Tamra Judge, 52, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke, 42, lit up her comments section with congratulations for the couple after she posted the snap.

Teddi and Edwin broke the exciting baby news in the evening of Tuesday, February 25. After taking fans through her excruciating labor, Teddi revealed that her baby was born by posting a video of herself playing with the little one’s toes, as the classic hit, “My Girl”, played in the background. Her handsome hubby was by her side throughout it all and documented the life-changing journey on his Instagram stories. The couple already share two children together, daughter Slate, 6, and son Cruz, 5.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star got her fans excited for the fall season when she revealed that she was pregnant on September 11, 2019. Teddi confirmed later on in the month that she and Edwin were having a second daughter. “It’s a girl! Of course, we would have been equally excited either way, as @tedwinator, the kids and I are just blessed to have a healthy baby no matter the gender,” she exclaimed in an Instagram post.

Baby number three was extra special for Teddi and Edwin as she underwent IVF treatments to conceive her first two children. This time around, she didn’t have to and expressed just how excited she was when she made the announcement to Us Weekly on September 11. “Everything’s good and I’m in the clear, so I’m just starting to get to that point whee I’m sharing with everybody,” she shared at the time.