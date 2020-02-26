Subway Singer Charlotte Awbery Belts Out Live Version Of ‘Shallow’ On ‘Ellen’ After Going Viral

Charlotte Awbery took the internet by storm after belting out Lady Gaga’s hit ‘Shallow’ in the London tube, and appeared on ‘Ellen’ to chat about how the viral moment happened.

The world fell in love with Charlotte Awbery when the video of her singing Lady Gaga‘s “Shallow,” in the London tube went viral. Just days later she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Feb. 26 to perform a live rendition of the A Star Is Born smash hit — and she absolutely killed it! The British subway performer explained to Ellen DeGeneres that she was on her way to meet her friend when she was stopped by content creator Kevin Freshwater, who asked her to “finish the lyric” to the Oscar-winning song, as part of a YouTube video. After the clip went viral, “Shallow” was catapulted back into the iTunes Top 40, and Charlotte’s Instagram following skyrocketed from 4,000 to 400,000 people. “One of [your new followers] is Ariana Grande,” Ellen said. “I know I followed her back!” Charlotte quickly replied. In a super sweet moment, Ellen’s team surprised the British native with a one year pass for the London tube, and a £10,000 check from Shutterfly. The singer also revealed she’s been performing for 15 years in pubs, bars, restaurants, and at weddings. “My dad said, just sing wherever you are, never give up, and just try,” she told Ellen. Charlotte certainly is singing wherever she is!

Ahead of her appearance on Ellen, Charlotte took to her Twitter account on Feb. 21 with a different surprise performance. In the black and white clip, Charlotte stood a distance from the camera as she belted Ariana’s 2018 hit “No Tears Left To Cry.” Charlotte, with her powerful voice. She even added a few fun dance moves as she sang the tune. “I love Ariana Grande! Check out a capture when I covered ‘No Tears Left to Cry,’” she captioned the footage. And fans were totally in love with her latest cover!

All through her Twitter mentions, fans were leaving nothing but glowing compliments for the singer. “SING QUEEN SINGGG,” was one fan’s emphatic response. Another admirer dubbed Charlotte a “Queen” for her amazing talent. A few even had some requests for her potential next video! “charlotte can you sing a song from Lana del Rey? I think any song from her would be perfect in your voice,” another fan wrote in response to the latest video. What a treat that would be!

Prior to her impromptu duet with Kevin, which took the internet by storm, Charlotte had already performed Lady Gaga’s songs on a number of occasions. She shared videos of her belting out her favorite tracks to her Instagram highlights and her feed. Already, she’s amassed such a huge following and fans cannot wait to see what she shares — and what song she covers — next. It seems a star has truly been born!