Subway Singer Charlotte Awbery Wows Fans With Ariana Grande Cover After Viral ‘Shallow’ Video

Charlotte Awbery, who gained attention with her rendition of ‘Shallow,’ shared a new video on Twitter where she covered Ariana Grande’s ‘No Tears Left To Cry.’

Charlotte Awbery is back with a new track! The singer and songwriter, who gained internet attention with her impromptu subway rendition of “Shallow” from the film A Star Is Born, took to her Twitter account on Feb. 21 with another surprise performance. In the black and white clip, Charlotte stood a distance from the camera as she belted Ariana Grande‘s 2018 hit “No Tears Left To Cry.” Charlotte, with her powerful voice, belted every single note to (pitch) perfection! She even added a few fun dance moves as she sang the tune. “I love Ariana Grande! Check out a capture when I covered ‘No Tears Left to Cry,'” she captioned the footage. And fans were totally in love with her latest cover!

All through her Twitter mentions, fans were leaving nothing but glowing compliments for the singer. “SING QUEEN SINGGG,” was one fan’s emphatic response. Another admirer dubbed Charlotte a “Queen” for her amazing talent. A few even had some requests for her potential next video! “charlotte can you sing a song from Lana del Rey? I think any song from her would be perfect in your voice,” another fan wrote in response to the latest video. What a treat that would be!

Before Charlotte was being sent cover requests, however, she was just passing through a UK subway. As it would happen, Kevin Freshwater stopped her while she was walking for a round of “Finish the Lyrics,” and that’s when the magic happened. Recording Charlotte the entire time, Kevin prompted her to finish the lyrics to Lady Gaga‘s Oscar winning song, “Shallow.” Without hesitation, Charlotte belted the chorus of the tune with absolute ease, and hit every single note perfectly! On that day, a star was truly born.

I love @ArianaGrande! Check out a capture when I covered No Tears Left to Cry. pic.twitter.com/WAHVygSfq7 — Charlotte Awbery (@AwberyCharlotte) February 21, 2020

Along with her rendition of “No Tears Left To Cry,” Charlotte has been posting a slew of songs with her stunning voice performing to its full potential on social media. Already, she’s amassed such a huge following and fans cannot wait to see what she shares — and what song she covers — next!