Charlotte Awbery: 5 Things To Know About The Subway Singer Who Nailed Lady Gaga’s ‘Shallow’ 

Charlotte Awbery has gone viral since her stunning rendition of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Oscar-winning hit, ‘Shallow’ went viral this week. Learn more about the singer, who fans believe could land a massive record deal!

Charlotte Awbery is an internet sensation after a video of her showcasing her incredible singing voice went viral on February 20. Just four days prior, a content creator named Kevin Freshwater shared a video of a segment he hosted called, “Finish the Lyrics.” In the video, Freshwater can be seen traveling through the streets and subways, asking random people to finish the lyrics of popular songs. And, that’s where he came across Charlotte, who was making her way to a train in the subway.

Freshwater approached Charlotte who was visibly caught off guard, and began singing the lyrics to “Shallow” — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper‘s Oscar-winning hit from the film, A Star Is Born. Charlotte began singing the lyrics quietly, but just enough for Freshwater to recognize how talented she is. When he kept asking her to sing more, Charlotte went all out and it took the internet by storm. Learn more about the singer and watch her viral moment, below!

1. Charlotte Awbery is a London-based singer. — Freshwater came across Charlotte in the London Underground, and the buzz online is that she’s a Romford native. Charlotte has performed at events and parties, as seen in videos on her Instagram, which features covers of Prince‘s “Purple Rain,” Celine Dion‘s “Love Is On The Way,” Sia‘s “Chandelier,” and “Never Enough” from The Greatest Showman. Her latest cover of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow,” has nearly one million views after her subway performance went viral.

2. She’s covered Lady Gaga’s hits many times before. — Prior to her impromptu duet with Freshwater, Charlotte performed Gaga’s songs on a number of occasions. She shared videos to her Instagram highlights and her feed.

(Photo credit: Charlotte Awbery/Instagram)

3. Charlotte loves to travel. — As seen on her Instagram page, she’s spent time in Cannes, Amsterdam and many more places. Many of her photos feature scenic backgrounds and other adventures, including a time when she went swimming with dolphins.

4. She’s family-oriented. — Charlotte has a brother, according to a birthday tribute she posted to him on Instagram. She’s also shared photos with her parents, as well as her grandmother.

5. Charlotte has amazing style. — From stilettos, to dresses, rompers, crop tops, shorts and beyond, her colorful wardrobe is incredible.