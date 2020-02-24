See Pics
Hollywood Life

Joseph Baena Shows Off Muscles In Shirtless Pic With GF Nicky Dodaj For 1 Year Anniversary

joseph baena nicky dodadj
Shutterstock
Venice, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena is seen leaving the Gold's Gym after a morning workout in Venice. Joseph checked his phone for messages as he headed to the car. Pictured: Joseph Baena BACKGRID USA 16 JANUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena and girlfriend Nicky Dodaj seen leaving Bootsy Bellows after enjoying a fun night out. Pictured: Nicky Dodaj, Joseph Baena BACKGRID USA 13 NOVEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: HEDO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Joseph Baena was spotted shopping for fresh fruit and orchids at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. 18 Aug 2019 Pictured: Joseph Baena shops for fresh fruit and orchids at the Farmers Market. Photo credit: ROMA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA484869_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
west hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Arnold Schwarzenegger’s hunky son Joseph Baena walked next to his GF as they made their way to Melrose Place in West Hollywood. Pictured: joseph baena BACKGRID USA 8 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

To celebrate his one year anniversary with girlfriend Nicky Dodaj, Joseph Baena posted a series of photos to Instagram — including one where he’s showing off his buff bod in a swimsuit!

It’s been quite a year for Joseph Baena and his girlfriend, Nicky Dodaj! The pair celebrated their one year anniversary on Feb. 23, and Joseph celebrated by sharing a series of photos of them throughout the year on Instagram. The first pic has definitely caught fans’ eyes, as it features Joseph going completely shirtless and showing off his ripped muscles, while carrying Nicky on one shoulder and flexing with his other arm. Joseph’s muscles are reminiscent of his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s, and this pic proves that his gym sessions are definitely paying off!

Along with the photos, Joseph wrote a sweet message to his girl. “One year with my partner in crime!!!” he gushed. “Can’t wait for many more adventure, laughs and celebrations to come! Love you.” He added a pink heart emoji, as well. Nicky commented on the photo with a similar sentiment, writing, “Love you cutie!” In another one of the pictures, Joseph and Nicky share a kiss in front of a castle at Disneyland. Another image shows them wearing matching white robes at what appears to be a spa, with champagne flutes in front of them. 

Joseph and Nicky met while they were both students at Pepperdine University. They started dating during February of their senior year, and they both graduated in May 2019. Joseph actually went public with his and Nicky’s relationship in an Instagram photo from their graduation ceremony.

Since then, the two have basically been inseparable, hitting up Hollywood nightclubs together and even attending red carpet events. Congrats to these two on an exciting anniversary milestone!