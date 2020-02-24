Joseph Baena Shows Off Muscles In Shirtless Pic With GF Nicky Dodaj For 1 Year Anniversary

To celebrate his one year anniversary with girlfriend Nicky Dodaj, Joseph Baena posted a series of photos to Instagram — including one where he’s showing off his buff bod in a swimsuit!

It’s been quite a year for Joseph Baena and his girlfriend, Nicky Dodaj! The pair celebrated their one year anniversary on Feb. 23, and Joseph celebrated by sharing a series of photos of them throughout the year on Instagram. The first pic has definitely caught fans’ eyes, as it features Joseph going completely shirtless and showing off his ripped muscles, while carrying Nicky on one shoulder and flexing with his other arm. Joseph’s muscles are reminiscent of his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s, and this pic proves that his gym sessions are definitely paying off!

Along with the photos, Joseph wrote a sweet message to his girl. “One year with my partner in crime!!!” he gushed. “Can’t wait for many more adventure, laughs and celebrations to come! Love you.” He added a pink heart emoji, as well. Nicky commented on the photo with a similar sentiment, writing, “Love you cutie!” In another one of the pictures, Joseph and Nicky share a kiss in front of a castle at Disneyland. Another image shows them wearing matching white robes at what appears to be a spa, with champagne flutes in front of them.

Joseph and Nicky met while they were both students at Pepperdine University. They started dating during February of their senior year, and they both graduated in May 2019. Joseph actually went public with his and Nicky’s relationship in an Instagram photo from their graduation ceremony.

Since then, the two have basically been inseparable, hitting up Hollywood nightclubs together and even attending red carpet events. Congrats to these two on an exciting anniversary milestone!