You have to hand it to Ammika Harris and Chris Brown: they made an adorable kid. Breezy’s baby boy Aeko is all smiles and giggles in a new video that’s almost too cute to bear.

“Hello. Hello. Hi baby. Do you want to get up?” a female voice says in the video that Chris Brown uploaded to his Instagram on Feb. 23. The 30-year-old singer only included a string of emojis as a caption – laughing with tears, smiley face, heart – but really, what more was there to say? After all, the video is of his three-month-old son Aeko being as happy as a baby can be. While lounging in yellow pajamas, Royalty Brown’s baby bro giggles, smiles, and opens his eyes. It seems like he’s trying to figure out if he’s going to sleep for five more minutes or if he’s ready to get up and start his day.

The voice in the clip belonged to Ammika Harris, 26, who (as of Feb. 21) was still in Germany with Chris’s son. It’s clearly unknown when she’ll return to the United States, a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, but despite the distance, she is “constantly in communication with Chris.” The couple chats over FaceTime, allowing Chris to see his son. They also constantly text, send pictures and videos. “Chris is still very much involved in his son’s life,” the source says. However, Chris is counting down the days that he can hold his baby boy once again.

The “Don’t Check On Me” singer is “confident” that Ammika will return stateside with Aeko soon. “He can’t wait to hold them again,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Chris loves them both so much, and they are everything to him.” While some fans gave Ammika grief over taking Chris’s newborn son overseas so soon after giving birth – she would clarify that she was taking Aeko to see his grandma – Chris isn’t flustered. He, according to the source, knows they’re “doing well in Germany and have a lot of support there from Ammika’s family too.”

Since welcoming their son, Chris and Ammika have filled their social media will love for their new boy. On the day after Valentine’s Day, Ammika said that she and her “sweet valentine…spent our date with watching some Korean movies and a couple [of] bottles of milk. Super chilled, just how we like it. ( and with some burps and farts here and there).” A few days before, she shared a picture of her little man in a cute onesie. “My best friend for life,” she captioned the shot. At the start of February, Chris proved he was a proud papa by sharing a picture of Aeko taking a nap. With arms outstretched, the little baby looked a little like he was Rocky Balboa, which prompted Chris to dub this a moment of “CHAMPION SLEEP.” Cute.