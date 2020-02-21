Vanessa Hudgens, Olivia Culpo & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week

From Vanessa Hudgens to Olivia Culpo, some of our favorite stars were out & about this week in some seriously gorgeous looks & we rounded up the best dressed celebrities!

There were so many fabulous looks this week from some of our favorite stars and Vanessa Hudgens, 31, absolutely slayed the red carpet at the West Side Story musical opening at the Broadway Theatre in NYC on Feb. 20. Vanessa looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she rocked an off-the-shoulder skintight black Cushnie jumpsuit with tiny draped sleeves on her arms. The bodice of the one-piece was a corset while the neckline was lowcut and draped in a cowl neck. The waist was cinched in showing off her tiny figure while the pants were fitted and straight-leg. She topped her look off with a pair of black peep-toe pumps.

Olivia Culpo, 27, looked just as fabulous when she sat front row at the Tod’s Fall Winter 2020 show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb 21. Olivia rocked a head-to-toe brown leather ensemble featuring a long-sleeve button-down mesh collared shirt tucked into the matching pair of high-waisted skinny leg trousers. On top of her outfit, she threw on a long buttery leather trench coat, which is the hottest trend of the season.

Another one of our favorite looks this week came from Hailee Steinfeld, 23, who looked gorgeous at the 2020 BRIT Awards on Feb. 18 in London. Hailee looked amazing when she rocked a royal blue sheer FENDI Haute Fourrure Fall Winter 2017-18 Look 13 gown. The dress showed off her petite and toned figure, while the neckline featured cutouts through the buttons. The entire frock was covered in beautiful floral embroidery, while the entire back was cutout.

Kim Kardashian, 39, showed off her famously curvy figure when she went out to eat at Carousel restaurant in Glendale wearing a long-sleeve skintight bright yellow dress. The turtleneck dress was form-fitting and was lined down the entire front while the fabric was completely ruched. Ending all the way at her ankles, Kim styled her maxi dress with a pair of bronze strappy sandals and massive gold hoop earrings. She topped her look off with a gorgeous slicked back long braid that ended all the way at her waist.

There were so many other fabulous looks this week and you can see them all when you click through the gallery above!