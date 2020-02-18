Hailee Steinfeld, Charli XCX & More Best Dressed Celebrities At 2020 BRIT Awards

Some of our favorite celebs looked fabulous on the red carpet at the 2020 BRIT Awards on Feb. 18 in London & we rounded up all of the best dressed stars!

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived! The 2020 BRIT Awards in London on February 18 were packed with some of our favorite celebrities looking gorgeous on the red carpet. We rounded up all of the best dressed stars from the event which you can see when you click through the gallery above! Hailee Steinfeld, 23, looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she rocked a royal blue sheer FENDI Haute Fourrure Fall Winter 2017-18 Look 13 gown. The dress showed off her petite and toned figure, while the neckline featured cutouts through the buttons. The entire frock was covered in beautiful floral embroidery, while the entire back was cutout.

Charli XCX, 27, arrived looking gorgeous in a sleeveless black tulle gown with a plunging V-neckline. The dress featured tulle accents on the shoulders while the skirt of the gown was made up of fluffy tulle layers. She accessorized her ensemble with a massive diamond choker necklace, a red purse, and pointed-toe black pumps.

Ellie Goulding, 33, was also in attendance looking fabulous when she rocked a completely cutout floral beaded and sequin gown. The red white and blue dress featured cutouts all over, revealing her toned figure and bare ski. Under the frock, you could see her black underwear, as she topped her look off with a pair of ankle-strap black suede platform heels.

Former Spice Girl, Melanie C, 46, looked stunning in a sleeveless black gown with a plunging V-neckline. The dress was cinched in at her tiny waist with a black rope belt, while the rest of the gown flowed into a pretty pleated skirt.

Another one of our favorite looks from the event came from Lizzo, 31, who always shows up to any event looking fabulous. The best part about Lizzo’s style is that you never know what you’re going to get from her but you can count on her always looking extra glamorous and over the top.

There were so many amazing looks on the red carpet at the BRITs and you can see all of the best dressed celebrities when you click through the gallery above!