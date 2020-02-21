‘ANW Junior’ Co-Host Victoria Arlen Reveals She’s ‘Excited’ To Help Kids ‘Use Their Voice’

Victoria Arlen is co-hosting the new season of ‘ANW’ Junior and she spilled why she can’t wait in this EXCLUSIVE new interview with HollywoodLife!

Having performed in the spotlight successfully on Dancing With the Stars and receiving four medals at the 2012 Summer Paralympics London in swimming, it’s no surprise that Victoria Arlen, 25, is ready to take on her newest challenge as co-host for the upcoming second season of American Ninja Warrior Junior. “I am very excited,” Victoria told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during a recent visit to the show’s set. “It’s such an amazing cast and crew. These kids are out of this world talented in so many ways, so it’s a tremendous honor. I’ve been a fan of the American Ninja Warrior franchise for a very long time, so to join the family officially and be able to be working with the kids is really cool.”

Victoria will join previous co-hosts Matt Iseman, 49, and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, 40, and though she’s already got sports casting experience under her belt with ESPN, she is aware working with these young kids will be a whole different ball game — no pun intended! “What I learned pretty early on here is just having a conversation, but also having a conversation prior to the conversation,” Victoria revealed. “A lot of these kids are so well spoken and they’re super excited to be here, so it’s tapping into that. They have a lot to say, and so I think it’s just giving them that platform to be able to use their voice.”

Though Victoria herself is done competing in the sports world, she’s staying busier than ever! Between the new hosting gig, public speaking engagements, writing a book and producing a documentary, she’s happy to find time to balance it all. “I’m just getting pulled into a lot of creative spaces as well,” Victoria shared, also opening up about her charitable endeavor. “I launched my foundation, Victoria‘s Victory Foundation, so I’ve not been sitting still. I’m really bad at sitting still, but I’ve just been doing a little bit of everything.” Victoria’s Victory Foundation provides scholarships to those with mobility challenges, and helps those with physical limitations get the services they need to lead more independent lives.

Make sure to catch Victoria step into her new role when season 2 of American Ninja Warrior Junior premieres on Universal Kids on Saturday, February 22 at 7pm ET/PT.