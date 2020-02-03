‘DWTS’ Alum Kym Johnson Talks Her & Robert Herjavec’s Twins’ Very Different Personalities

Kym Johnson gushed about her little twins, Haven Mae Herjavec and Hudson Robert Herjavec, EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and shared that she has her ‘hands full.’

From professional dancer to mother of nearly two-year-old twins, there’s nothing that Kym Johnson can’t accomplish with the utmost grace and poise! The former Dancing With The Stars professional, 43, recently revealed that her little ones — whom she shares with husband of nearly four years and former DWTS partner Robert Herjavec, 57 — are growing up so fast. “They’re just so great,” she shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife at the G’Day USA Standing Together gala and fundraiser dedicated to supporting Australian bushfire relief efforts event in Los Angeles on Jan. 25. “They’ll be two in April, so they’re in that stage now where they’re just running in different directions,” she shared of her little rascals.

But it’s all in good fun, as Kym revealed “I’ve got my hands full.” What’s more, now that her little ones, Haven Mae Herjavec and Hudson Robert Herjavec, are nearing the penultimate two-year-old phase of life, Kym is starting to notice just how different her children are. They have “very different personalities,” Kym shared. She also went on to describe who is who in the family.

“Haven, our little girl, is the boss. I think that’s a girl thing though,” she revealed of her darling daughter. “And Hudson, he’s just the happiest little kid. He just adores his sister and loves her,” she went on about the close bond her children share. “But they’re both just so sweet and adorable and starting to interact, so that’s fun to see.”

Hudson and Haven were born on April 23, 2018, which means birthday preparations are well underway for the mother-of-two. “We’ll do something Australian themed, to honor the wildlife,” Kym said of the soon-to-be two-year-olds’ birthday festivities. “We’ll have little stuffed kangaroos and koalas we can give out to all the kids.” Fans loved watching Kym on DWTS for so many years. Now, we cannot wait to see her family continue to grow and take on the new year and each new chapter of life with lots of love and excitement!