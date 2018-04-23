Kym Johnson Gives Birth: ‘DWTS’ Alum Welcomes Twins With Husband Robert Herjavec

They’re here! Kym Johnson & Robert Herjavec have officially become parents to twins, and we could not be happier for the couple! Get all the exciting details here.

Kym Johnson, 41, became a new mom on April 23, according to a picture she shared on Instagram, after giving birth to precious twins! The little ones are Kym’s first kids, but husband Robert Herjavec‘s, 55, has three other children from a previous marriage. Kym and Robert have previously expressed how excited they were about welcoming babies into the world together, so we can only imagine how thrilled they are now that they’re finally here! Kym took to Instagram to announce the news with a picture of Robert holding their babies. “I never thought my heart could feel so full. We’re so in love with our little angels. Born at 7.44am and 7.45am 4/23/18,” she wrote in the caption (see the pic below). The names, however, were not revealed at this time.

Kym and Robert revealed back in December that they had twins on the way, after the star confirmed her pregnancy with an ultrasound pic featuring one of her unborn children flashing a thumbs-up gesture! Kym later revealed her hubby is “so excited” to be a dad again. “He’ll be really hands-on and he’s going to be great. He’s going to be such a good dad,” she gushed of Robert, who’s known for his role on Shark Tank. “He’s already talking to them and telling stories.” Aw!

While Kym is well known for being a pro dancer on Dancing With The Stars, the new mom told E! back in January that she’s ready to hang up her dancing shoes for good! “Obviously, I am going to have my hands full — definitely for the first three months or so,” Kym explained, while adding that she’s not ruling out coming back on the show in a different capacity. “I’d love to go back and be a part of the show somehow, whether it is judging or doing something,” she said.

Kym and Robert first met when they were partners for Season 20 on DWTS. The two were married just a year later in a star-studded wedding at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills. Congrats again, you two!