Sports Consultant David Oancea Discusses His Upcoming Documentary & Gushes Over Fiancé Holly Sonders

David Oancea, founder of Vegas Dave Consulting & the #1 sports information consultant in the world, spoke to HL about his recent engagement & life after his sportsbook ban.

Former successful professional gambler, responsible for breaking numerous sports betting recordings, David Oancea is the go-to man for any of your sports betting needs, but behind the ‘Vegas Dave’ persona is someone the public doesn’t know — yet. David spoke to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview, talking about how his perspective on life has changed following a 3-year Las Vegas sportsbook ban, and he revealed this will all be documented in an upcoming book and documentary. When faced with a daunting 40 years in prison, David explained that he went through a necessary change that has made him the businessman he is today. While the Birkin bag collector is unable to bet in Vegas casinos at the moment, himself, his sports information consulting business, Vegas Dave Consulting, offers members the chance to pay for David’s personal picks.

“I got banned from sports betting so I was able to grow, create a close relationship with God because you pray for your freedom every single day, a better relationship with my parents because you realize who’s going to stick with you when you go through these hard times,” David said of his personal growth during those years of trial. “It forced me to consult. That forced me to adapt. It forced me to be resilient.” Most recently, David popped the question to his girlfriend, former Fox Sports host Holly Sonders, and the two seem happier than ever! David filled us in on all the exciting things going on his life!

HL: Congratulations on your recent engagement to Holly Sonders! How is everything post-engagement?

DO: Everything is great. She’s my best friend. She helps me run my business now. Everything is great. You always look for someone that’s your best friend, your lover, business partner, a teammate, and that’s what she is. She’s a great teammate to me. She supports me in everything I do. She understands me. She trusts my vision. At the end of the day, she makes her own money and she’s an entrepreneur herself. It’s a great match. It wasn’t me providing for her or her providing for me. We were equals and we kind of just joined arms and are trying to grow together as team.

HL: Did you know she was ‘The One’ right away?

DO: Not off the bat, because I’m jaded from girls, dating them in Las Vegas. They always want something out of you. But Holly was real. Once I recognized that she was real and I spent time with her and she was honorable, she honored her word and she showed me unconditional love — I just wanted to be appreciated and loved — Those are two things. A lot of people in this world don’t even tell you thank you anymore. Holly would always be very appreciative and look me in the eyes and I knew she loved me. You only get one chance to find the one and I wasn’t going to let someone else have her, so I had to take action!

HL: Yes! You locked it down & the ring is gorgeous. And you’ve also recently worked on a documentary. What are you excited for everyone to learn about you?

DO: It’s about all aspects of my life. People think it’s a gambling movie, but it’s going to have sports betting in there. It’s going to show how I’m the only person to beat Las Vegas sports clubs; I’m the only one to beat the casinos for millions; The only person to be banned. It will show how the feds came after me and they indicted me on 19 felonies. I was basically facing 40 years in prison. During the indictment, I was offered tons of plea bargains and I turned everything down. Finally, after three years, they let me walk. During those three years, I had the most growth in my life. I was able to build a business. I got banned from sports betting so I was able to grow, create a close relationship with God because you pray for your freedom every single day, a better relationship with my parents because you realize who’s going to stick with you when you go through these hard times. I made more money in those last three years combined from my previous 39 years of living. It forced me to consult. That forced me to adapt. It forced me to be resilient. It gives people inspiration that people might have a bad day, lose their job, lose a significant other, but I was facing 40 years in prison. I faced a lot of adversity and I was able to overcome all that and become successful.

HL: Wow. That’s incredible. You also are putting this story into a book?

DO: It’s a true story of inspiration and how crooked the casinos are. It’s a crazy story. The book is going to publishing, we just finished it and the documentary will be a game changer. Both will be out this year. There’s two versions of me. There’s the person you’re speaking to me now and then there’s the Vegas Dave online and on social media, who is a specific character, which is just a machine. What people don’t know is there’s two different people. One that you get to see and talk to me and one that you see on Instagram and Facebook and Twitter. Two totally different people. I think the movie and the book will show people the real me and the truth about myself.

