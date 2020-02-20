Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Relax On Private Plane Together After He Gushes Over Their Marriage

Just another day in the friendly skies for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. They chilled on his private plane after the Biebs said being married to Hailey is the best thing that ever happened to him.

Justin Bieber will take his love of hockey anywhere. Even aboard his private plane. The 25-year-old was on the go with wife Hailey Baldwin, 23, and he set up a line of cups down the aisle of the aircraft and used a hockey stick and a golf ball to maneuver in between him. In the Feb. 19 Instagram pic, Hailey was completely oblivious to her husband’s activity right in front of her, as she stretched out on one of the plane’s sofa beds and looked down at her phone.

The couple looked so relaxed and natural together. Hailey had her hair pulled up in a scrunchie while Justin was dressed in a black sweatshirt and pants. He had a grey baseball cap covering his light blond locks. He didn’t bother to caption the photo, but has been doing plenty of talking about how marrying Hailey on Sept. 13, 2018 was the best thing he ever did. Justin told James Corden during his Feb. 18 Carpool Karaoke segment on The Late Late Show that, “Being married is the best thing that’s ever happened to me. She’s extraordinary,” when talking about Hailey.

He also gushed about Hailey in a Feb. 15 interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and how their marriage is reflected in his new album Changes. “I’m freaking married now. I got the best wife in the world. She supports me through so much. I’m really honored to be her husband and I just…Yes. There’s more to come. I mean, I want to continue to write about what it looks like to be…This is an album I wrote in the first year of our marriage, so it’s so fresh. There’s so much more to learn about commitment, and building trust, and foundation. I’m looking forward to continuing to build and make music that’s going to reflect that,” Justin explained.

Justin even revealed the moment he knew Hailey was “The One,” and it was just so sweet and special. He confessed, “I’d seen her at an event. I’d seen her with a baby and something just clicked. It was like, ‘Wow, she’s the one.’ I’d kind of decluttered some of my past and I was able to see really clearly. I just seen her across the room. She was holding a baby. I’d just seen the nurturing look in her eyes toward this baby. I was like, ‘I want the mother of my children to look at a baby the way that she was,’ and the way she was carrying it. I just seen something so special. I just was like, ‘I want that.’ I knew that she could offer that to me.”