Hailey Baldwin Is ‘Proud’ Of Justin Bieber For Talking About His ‘Mistakes’ With Selena Gomez

Hailey Baldwin is supporting Justin Bieber after he revealed he wasn’t ready to fully commit to her because of his past relationship with ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

Hailey Baldwin, 23, is standing by her man Justin Bieber, 25, after his very candid interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music on Feb. 15. Although the “Yummy” singer admitted he was still hurting when he began dating the supermodel as he was dealing with “unforgiveness” from his relationship with Selena Gomez, 27, Hailey couldn’t be more “proud” of her husband of more than one year. A source close to the power couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “Justin can’t believe all the changes he has made in his life and feels so blessed that Hailey came into it when she did. It has made him into a more mature person to where he is able to talk about his past with reason and acceptance.”

“It is not being done just to sell music, it is actually the person he is today,” the insider continued. “And Hailey really loves the person he is and is very proud that he can talk about his mistakes with his exes like Selena because she is getting the best version of him ever. Hailey and Justin aren’t going to focus on Selena specifically and that is why he never really named her but they both hope that she can forgive him after this latest reveal and finally be able to move on.” The Grammy Award winner explained in the interview that he initially told his future wife that he couldn’t be faithful to her because of his past relationship with Selena.

“I said, ‘Listen, I’m still really hurt and still trying to figure out my way, and I’m not ready to make a commitment to you in a way that … I just don’t want to say something and do the opposite’. I was at the point where I’d done that in the past. And I just was honest with her, I was like, ‘I’m not in a place to be faithful,’ and all this sort of stuff, that I wanted to be – but I just wasn’t there yet,” Justin said in the interview.

When asked what exactly he was hurting from, Justin explained, “I think I was just hurt from my previous relationship. I think I still was dealing with a lot of unforgiveness and all that sort of stuff. To be honest, I don’t think I even knew what I was really struggling with at the time. I don’t think I knew I was dealing with unforgiveness. I was just in a place where I knew I didn’t want to tell [Hailey] one thing and … I felt like she respected me at the time and I had a lot of respect for her, and so I just didn’t want to say something and then she’d see me off doing some other thing.”

Justin and Selena began dating in 2011, and had an on-again, off-again relationship until 2018. Justin had been spending time with Hailey throughout the years and was spotted with her at Hillsong church which sparked speculation that they were dating in Nov. 2014 which sparked speculation that they were dating. Justin was spotted with Selena in early 2018 but began dating Hailey in June 2018 and they got married just a few months later at a New York City courthouse in September 2018.