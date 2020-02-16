Justin Bieber Admits He Was ‘Reckless’ During His 8-Year Relationship With Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber has opened up about his relationship with Selena Gomez while also revealing that he told his future wife Hailey Baldwin that he couldn’t be ‘faithful’ to her.

Justin Bieber, 25, revealed he was “reckless” during his eight year on-again, off-again relationship with “Lose You To Love Me” songstress Selena Gomez, 27. The singer admitted he was still hurting when he began dating Hailey Baldwin, 23, the supermodel he would eventually marry in 2019. Justin said he initially told his future wife that he couldn’t be faithful to her, as he was dealing with “unforgiveness” from his relationship with Selena, during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music. “I said, ‘Listen, I’m still really hurt and still trying to figure out my way, and I’m not ready to make a commitment to you in a way that … I just don’t want to say something and do the opposite’. I was at the point where I’d done that in the past. And I just was honest with her, I was like, ‘I’m not in a place to be faithful,’ and all this sort of stuff, that I wanted to be – but I just wasn’t there yet,” Justin said in the interview.

When asked what exactly he was hurting from, Justin explained, “I think I was just hurt from my previous relationship. I think I still was dealing with a lot of unforgiveness and all that sort of stuff. To be honest, I don’t think I even knew what I was really struggling with at the time. I don’t think I knew I was dealing with unforgiveness.” The Canadian-born “Sorry” hitmaker revealed Hailey changed his perspective, and inspired him to change his behaviors. “I was just in a place where I knew I didn’t want to tell [Hailey] one thing and … I felt like she respected me at the time and I had a lot of respect for her, and so I just didn’t want to say something and then she’d see me off doing some other thing.”

He continued, “But either way, she loved me and seeing me with other people hurt her. And so with that being said, she went out and did things that hurt me. And so just this hurt, I’ve hurt her, she hurt me. And then before [the Purpose world] tour we just really stopped talking, I was really upset.” His candidness comes less than one month after Selena accused Justin Bieber of emotional abuse during their near decade-long romance.

The Texas-native told NPR, in an interview published Jan. 26, that she felt like a “victim to certain abuse” throughout her relationship with Justin. When the interviewer clarified that Selena meant “emotional abuse” with that statement, she confirmed, “Yes.” Selena wasn’t afraid to admit that moving on was difficult, however she’s doing so much better now! “As much as I definitely don’t want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I’ve ever felt and I’ve found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible,” she explained.

Despite these revelations into Justin’s relationships with both Selena and Hailey, it appears the trio are all doing well! Selena has dropped new music, and revealed just how “strong” she’s feeling, while Justin and Hailey have been married for 17 months and look happier than ever!