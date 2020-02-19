Hailey Baldwin ‘Feels So Secure & Loved’ By Justin Bieber After New Album Drops: It’s ‘A Love Letter’ To Her

Hailey Baldwin has known husband Justin Bieber for years but she feels more secure than ever in their relationship after he dropped his latest album ‘Changes’ on Valentine’s Day.

Justin Bieber, 25, dropped Changes on Valentine’s Day 2020 so it’s no wonder that the album was a “love letter” to Hailey Baldwin, 23! The Grammy Award winner released his first album in more than four years which was preceded by the lead single “Yummy” that was considered to be an ode to his supermodel wife. The timing couldn’t have been more perfect to drop the hit record just in time for the romantic holiday. A source close to the A-listers EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that “Justin’s entire album is a love letter to Hailey and their marriage.”

Justin opened up about his relationship in a very candid interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music on Feb. 15. The “Intentions” singer admitted he was still hurting when he began dating Hailey as he was dealing with “unforgiveness” from his relationship with Selena Gomez, 27. But the insider explained, “If there was ever a doubt in Hailey’s mind about how strong their love is, it’s gone for good. She feels so secure and so loved, nothing could bring her down. And, honestly, a part of why they have made so much progress is because Hailey has always encouraged Justin to be 100 percent himself.”

“She knows every mistake he has made and has never judged him,” the pal continued. “That’s part of why they work so well as a couple, they tell each other everything. She’s all for him owning up to his mistakes so that he can move on with his life, it’s a positive step and she’s never been more proud of Justin. And I mean the album, it’s like all her wildest teenage dreams came true. She’s married to Justin and now she has a whole album devoted to her. She loves the album so much and feels so lucky to be Justin’s wife!”

Speaking candidly in his interview on the topic, Justin explained that he initially told his future wife that he couldn’t be faithful to her because of his past relationship with Selena. “I said, ‘Listen, I’m still really hurt and still trying to figure out my way, and I’m not ready to make a commitment to you in a way that … I just don’t want to say something and do the opposite’. I was at the point where I’d done that in the past. And I just was honest with her, I was like, ‘I’m not in a place to be faithful,’ and all this sort of stuff, that I wanted to be – but I just wasn’t there yet,” Justin said.

Justin began dating Hailey in June 2018 and they got married just a few months later at a New York City courthouse in September 2018.