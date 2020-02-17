Brad Pitt: The Truth About His ‘Next Move’ After His Big Oscar Win

Brad Pitt just earned his first-ever performance Oscar for ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ and has been enjoying the milestone career moment!

Brad Pitt, 56, is thrilled about his Oscar win! While fans wait with bated breath to make his next project, the actor is isn’t in a rush to jump into anything. “Brad is trying to take some time to relax before figuring out his next move,” a source close to him spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “This Oscar meant a lot to him and he’s in no rush to run to another project. He’s going to take some time to just enjoy this moment. He’s joked he wants and needs a vacation and it’s definitely well deserved so that’s honestly probably his next move,” the insider also shared.

A quick glance at Brad’s iMDB reveals that he’s keeping busy as a producer, with a hand in upcoming projects The Underground Railroad, book-turned-film The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, and a Chris Cornell documentary. While he’s not confirmed to star in any upcoming projects, our sister publication Variety reported that Brad was “in talks” to potentially star in the film Babylon back in Nov. 2019. “Knowing him he’ll be making another movie in the very near future, but he also has a production company and other projects, so while he is taking a break, it’ll be short and not much,” the source continued. Brad founded Plan B Entertainment back in 2001 with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, and took over as the sole owner after their 2005 divorce.

Brad took home his first performance Oscar in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role as stunt double Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. “I thank of my folks for taking me to the drive-in,” he said in his speech. “[Thanks] to all the wonderful people I’ve met along the way. To stand here today, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. Ain’t that that truth? … [And] this is for my kids who color everything I do. I adore you,” he sweetly added. The University of Missouri alum previously took him an Oscar for 2014’s 12 Years a Slave when it earned a Best Picture nod, and has been nominated for his performances in 1996’s 12 Monkeys, 2009’s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and 2012’s Moneyball.

Brad’s six kids — Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11 — also loved their mention in his big speech! “Brad’s kids aren’t usually interested in the awards or much to do with his industry but an Oscar is a big deal and they know he won and they all messaged him to congratulate him,” a source previously told HollywoodLife. “They loved that he gave them a shout out, that was a sweet moment for everyone,” they also told us.