How Brad Pitt’s 6 Kids Reacted To His Emotional Oscars Speech & Dedication: It ‘Was A Sweet Moment’

Brad Pitt’s kids were so thrilled for their dad on his Oscar win for ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ and loved their on-air shout out!

Brad Pitt, 56, won his first-ever Oscar last week and his six kids couldn’t have been prouder! “Brad’s kids aren’t usually interested in the awards or much to do with his industry but an Oscar is a big deal and they know he won and they all messaged him to congratulate him,” an insider spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, referencing his children with ex Angelina Jolie, 44: Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11. In one of the sweeter moments of his speech, Brad mentioned the kids and they were thrilled about it! “They loved that he gave them a shout out, that was a sweet moment for everyone,” the insider continued. “The older they get the more they appreciate what incredible talents their parents are. They know they are blessed and lucky to have Brad as their dad. But at the end of the day they’re still kids and he’s still just dad to them, not Brad Pitt the Oscar winner, they definitely keep his feet on the ground.”

Brad took home the coveted trophy in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role as stunt double Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood. The win came after he also took home trophies at the SAGs — where he reunited with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston — the BAFTAs and the Golden Globes! “[This] is for my kids who color everything I do. I adore you,” Brad said on stage at the Dolby Theatre as he held up the award — how sweet. In the speech, Brad also reflected on his parents — including mom Jane Pitt — and their times at the drive-in movie theatre.

As for plans to celebrate the big Oscar win with his kids, it’s not a priority. “When Brad is with his kids his mind is on them, not himself and not his career,” the source adds. “He is solely focused on them and connecting with them where they’re at. I would be surprised if he actually had an Oscar party with them, it’s not really his style.”

Brad hasn’t been photographed with his kids in some time, and seemingly has had some tension with his oldest son Maddox as of late. The 18-year-old moved to South Korea to study biochemistry at the prestigious Yonsei University in September, and while mom Angelina was on-hand for the big drop-off, Brad was nowhere to be seen. The actor reportedly skipped out on the BAFTA’s to talk things out with his estranged son in early February. Maddox broke his silence to a paparazzi photographer in Sept. 2019, noting that he didn’t know when and if Brad would be visiting and, “Whatever happens, happens.”