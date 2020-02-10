Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Spotted At Same Exclusive Oscars After-Party After His Big Win  

Yet again, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston celebrated a major award show in close proximity, a new report claimed! And, yes, the source answered our most pressing question — were the exes seen ‘interacting’?

Exes Brad Pitt, 56, and Jennifer Aniston, 50, can’t seem to escape each other this award season! Although Jen didn’t witness Brad pick up his first ever Academy Award for acting in person at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Feb. 9, they were both spotted at Guy Oseary’s oh-so-exclusive “The Party,” a source told PEOPLE. Apparently, Jen was “standing nearby” Brad as he mingled with his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, fellow Oscar nominee Martin Scorsese, Inception star Lukas Haas and singer Adele, the source claimed. However, unlike Brad and Jen’s viral reunion at the SAG Awards, the source noted they “were not seen interacting.” Bummer! HollywoodLife has reached out to Brad and Jennifer’s rep to confirm this report.

Brad and Jen, who are now friends after divorcing in 2005, have been tied to one another throughout the 2020 award season. This is largely thanks to their hands, which appeared to linger on one another after catching up backstage at the SAGs on Jan. 19! Brad’s speeches are also to blame, thanks to their cheeky references; at the same award show, Brad told the crowd while accepting his SAG Award that his role as Cliff Booth in OUATIH was a “difficult part” since he had to play a “guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get along with his wife.” Of course, he was being a tad sarcastic, since he has emerged from two failed marriages. The cameraman didn’t miss a beat and filmed Jen’s reaction to her ex-husband’s joke.

Just because Brad and Jen are in one another’s Hollywood orbit doesn’t mean they’re getting back together, though. Even Jen’s Friends co-star Courteney Cox “liked” photos of Brad and Jen’s friendly award show chat, but not in hopes that they’ll give marriage a second go. “It’s not about romance, it doesn’t have to be about that to be meaningful. This is about real friendship,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Courteney thinks it’s a beautiful thing that they can still see and appreciate the good in each other.” Regardless, fans can’t help but get nostalgic when they see Brad and Jen in the same room!

While Jen didn’t attend the actual Oscars ceremony, she did make a public appearance at the Netflix Oscar After Party in a sultry mini black dress. Brad also made a pit stop at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party before reportedly continuing the festivities at “The Party.”