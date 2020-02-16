Bradley Cooper Bundles Up With Daughter Lea, 2, On Lunch Date In New York – See Pics

Our favorite daddy-daughter duo bundled up for a Sunday morning brunch in New York! See the adorable pics of Bradley Cooper and little Lea.

Bradley Cooper loves hitting the streets of New York City with his adorable toddler Lea Shayk Cooper, 2. The 45-year-old bundled up on a chilly Sunday for brunch with his daughter, who he shares with ex-partner Irina Shayk, 34, in the West Village. Bradley kept warm on the morning of Feb. 16 in a blue coat, worn over a red shirt, and blue pants. He paired the look with brown boots and an Oslo Coffee Roasters beanie. Little Lea looked precious in an all-white ensemble including a white puffer jacket with matching pants, tiny pink snow boots, and a white beanie with a multi-colored pom-pom. What a cutie!

The doting dad loves taking the tot for walks around their Manhattan neighborhood. The A Star Is Born actor and director was spotted on Jan. 13 pushing his two-year-old around in her stroller — and he had a huge grin on his face! Lea looked adorable as always in a tiny, $200 Burberry parka and colorful leggings and sneakers, with her hair done up in a pretty braid. Her stroller was full of toys, including that trusty unicorn bag we always see Bradley carrying on their walks.

The daddy-daughter duo even have playdates with other celebrities and their kiddos! Bradley met up with Blake Lively, 32, and Ryan Reynolds, 43, on Jan. 11 so that two of their daughters, James, 5, and Inez, 3, could spend some time having fun with Lea. Blake and Ryan were seen leaving Bradley’s apartment in Manhattan with their daughters, having left their newborn at home.

Bradley was recently nominated for his eighth Oscar, for producing Joker. The Joaquin Phoenix-led film was up for Best Picture at the 2020 awards show. A Star is Born got him three Oscar nominations in 2019: Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

He was nominated for Best Picture and Best Actor in 2015, for American Sniper, Best Supporting Actor in 2014 for American Hustle, and Best Actor in 2013 for Silver Linings Playbook. Although Joker didn’t walk away with the top prize, Joaquin was awarded Best Actor for his incredible performance as the titular character.