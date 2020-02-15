It seems Miley and Cody are the most loved-up couple in Hollywood right now! These two can’t get their hands off each other, and they seriously look so happy!

Aw! Pop star Miley Cyrus, 27, and Aussie singer Cody Simpson, 23, celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as a couple, and it’s clear they only have eyes for each other. The couple were all smiles when stepped out, arm-in-arm, on Feb. 15 looking comfy and chic in Old Town Calabasas. Miley rocked a Led Zeppelin tee with a grey blazer, black pants and converse sneakers. She also wore dark sunglasses to cover her eyes, and pulled her hair back into a tight top knot. Cody on the other hand wore a plain white tee with jeans and a dark blue bomber jacket. He topped off the look with tan, suede boots and a cap which read, “New York City is Beautiful”.

We love these two almost as much as they love PDA, and posting about each other on social media. It’s no surprise they shared their feelings for each other on Instagram when Valentine’s Day rolled around! They both uploaded photos sporting playful “reserved” sign on their foreheads, indicating they only have eyes for each other. “Everyday [sic] is Valentine’s Day in my life,” the Australian singer wrote on his Instagram Story over the weekend, alongside an adorable photo of Miley striking a pose. “I am reserved for you.” She followed suit, posting a photo of him accompanied by the caption “valenmine”.

Their adorable Valentine’s Day festivities follow Miley’s divorce from another Aussie hunk, ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, 30. The duo went surprisingly went their separate ways in August — after a decade of on-again, off-again dating and only eight months of marriage — but a source exclusively told HollywoodLife that Liam’s feeling so good about his own life he doesn’t feel the need to focus on Miley’s budding romance with Cody. “Liam is moving forward in such a positive direction in his life right now and he’s just doing his own thing. Miley and Cody’s relationship really isn’t his concern and it’s not something he’s put much thought into,” the source explained.

Perhaps Liam’s been putting less energy in keeping up with Miley’s love life and more into his own. He’s recently been spotted out and about with new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, 21, including a sighting outside a gym on Feb. 3. The good-looking duo passionately kissed during the memorable moment as the smitten hunk wrapped his arms around his lady love. Liam and Miley’s divorce was finalized in late Jan. after citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their parting. Liam first filed for the divorce in Aug. 2019 and since then, Miley has made it clear she’s ready to have fun while dating who’s right for her. She started seeing Cody in the fall of 2019 after a short-lived romance with Kaitlynn Carter, 31, and the two have seemed inseparable ever since. They often post PDA-filled pics and videos as well as captions full of loving words to their social media pages whenever they can. The “Party in the USA” crooner also helped the blond Aussie celebrate his 23rd birthday on Jan. 11 and posted a sweet tribute to him.