How Liam Hemsworth Truly Feels About Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson’s Romance

Liam Hemsworth has been trying to move forward with his life after his split from Miley Cyrus and we’re EXCLUSIVELY learning how he feels about her great relationship with new boyfriend Cody Simpson.

Liam Hemsworth, 30, is doing his best to move on from his ex-wife Miley Cyrus, 27, so he’s making sure to not pay much attention to her new relationship with Cody Simpson, 23, even though the two lovebirds have been very public about their admiration for each other. The Australian actor is feeling good about his own life so he doesn’t feel the need to focus on the singer’s budding romance. “Liam is moving forward in such a positive direction in his life right now and he’s just doing his own thing. Miley and Cody’s relationship really isn’t his concern and it’s not something he’s put much thought into,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

Perhaps Liam’s been putting less energy in keeping up with Miley’s love life and more into his own. He’s recently been spotted out and about with new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, 21, including a sighting outside a gym on Feb. 3. The good-looking duo passionately kissed during the memorable moment as the smitten hunk wrapped his arms around his lady love.

Liam has also been busy with his successful acting career and just finished filming two upcoming films. “Liam wrapped filming on Arkansas and Most Dangerous Game and right now he’s just enjoying some down time with friends and family,” the source explained. “He’s been hitting the gym and spending a bit of time with Gabriella. All around, he’s doing really well. It’s been a really good 2020 for him so far.”

Liam and Miley’s divorce was finalized in late Jan. after citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their parting. Liam first filed for the divorce in Aug. 2019 and since then, Miley has made it clear she’s ready to have fun while dating who’s right for her. She started seeing Cody in the fall of 2019 after a short-lived romance with Kaitlynn Carter, 31,and the two have seemed inseparable ever since. They often post PDA-filled pics and videos as well as captions full of loving words to their social media pages whenever they can. The “Party in the USA” crooner also helped the blond singer celebrate his 23rd birthday on Jan. 11 and posted a sweet tribute to him.