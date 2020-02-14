Former ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown is still single, and is revealing if she’s be open to taking over the role again. Her chance at true love fell apart when she found out her final rose pick Jed Wyatt had a GF.

Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown thought she found the man she’d marry when she gave her final rose to Jed Wyatt. But she ended up dumping him after finding out she got played, as he had a girlfriend back home. Hannah’s currently single and was all about celebrating Galentine’s Day on Feb. 13. She appeared on Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad’s Scrubbing In Live! podcast taping from The Roxy Theatre in L.A. The 25-year-old revealed whether or not she’d be willing to come back for a second go at love as The Bachelorette.

Tanya asked, “I personally can’t watch any of these girls on Peter’s season be the Bachelorette. So I need it to be you next season. Are we down for a Hannah B round two?” and Hannah seemed to cringe at the idea. She told the ladies, “I thought y’all loved me! I’m just kidding,” She continued, “I’m just still currently sitting at a coffee shop just waiting for somebody to happen. I think that being the Bachelor or Bachelorette is a way to find love. I don’t think it’s my only option though. I’m still having hope with the coffee thing, like somebody’s just going to show up. But I do think there was a lot of good that came out of it (being the Bachelorette). “

“What was good for me, is like the processing of it. And being able to let everyone know and myself know why I liked each person. I think that’s what’s missing a little bit from this season (with her cast-off Peter Weber as The Bachelor),” Hannah continued. “Even if you didn’t agree, you knew why I liked the person. I really did like dive into the men there and tried to like give it my all. And to be completely vulnerable with everybody watching too. You knew where I was at the whole time, and it was truly because I was all-in with everything. I think that’s really important if everyone’s investing in your life, and you’re doing it for the right reason. You’ve got to go all in.”

When asked if the surprise twist at the end of Peter’s season is that she winds up with his final rose, Hannah seemed to shoot it down. She appeared early in the season and they admitted they still had feelings for each other. “I mean I feel like I’ve been pretty open with my life. I’m here in L.A. eating postmates,” she joked. Usually the women given the final rose are pretty much on lockdown until the final episode airs, and Hannah’s been out there living her life, as well as winning Dancing with the Stars in Nov. 2019.

Hannah was asked if she was open to meet someone via dating app or someone in the wild. She definitely wants the latter. “I would love to meet somebody in the wild. People ask me a lot ‘why do you believe in the show — the Bachelor/Bachelorette‘ — I’m like I do be believe that love can happen there. I also believe people can find love at the coffee shop. So it didn’t work exactly for me on that show, so I’m still like just hanging out at coffee shops just waiting to see if the guy is there. Cause I think it happens like that sometimes,” she explained, adding, “Dating apps really scare me.”