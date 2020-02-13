Malika Haqq Reveals Whether Or Not She’s Dating O.T. Genasis As They Prepare To Welcome 1st Child

After confirming that O.T. Genasis is the father of her child, Malika Haqq took to Instagram to reveal where the pair’s relationship stands ahead of the baby’s birth.

In just a few weeks, Malika Haqq and O.T. Genasis will become parents to a baby boy, and they are committed to raising him together — even though they’re not in a relationship. “Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon,” Malika wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been single the last 8 months but I am in no way alone. OT and I have attended every doctors apt and overall loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival. My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child. Out baby would not be who he is without his father.”

When Malika announced that she was pregnant in 2019, she kept the identity of her son’s child a secret. Her last known public relationship was with O.T, but fans did not know if she had been secretly involved with anyone else after they had split. It wasn’t until Malika’s baby shower on Feb. 8 that the 36-year-old confirmed that O.T was the dad. Malika gave a speech at the shower, which was planned by BFF Khloe Kardashian, and in it, she said, “I’m incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy.” (Odis Flores is O.T.’s real name).

O.T. also showed up to the baby shower to support Malika, and they posed for a photo together in front of the lavish decorations, including brown and white balloons and giant green teddy bears. The shower was attended by stars like Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kim Zolciak and more.

While Malika and O.T. may not be together, he certainly appears to be a dedicated father to the still unborn child. Malika has also had major support from Khloe, who has attended doctors appointments with her, too. Baby Flores will certainly be born into lots of love!