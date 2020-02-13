Katy Perry Awkwardly Admits She’s Not Inviting ‘Idol’ Judges Luke Bryan & Lionel Richie To Wedding

That was awkward! Katy Perry appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ with Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, and revealed the pair are not invited to her wedding — right in front of them.

Katy Perry just served today’s dose of cringe-worthy content! The 35-year-old American Idol judge revealed her co-stars aren’t invited to her upcoming wedding to Orlando Bloom, 43. The singer appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Feb. 12 with her fellow American Idol judges Luke Bryan, 43, and Lionel Richie, 70, and things got awkward. When asked if her co-stars would be invited to her nuptials, she said, “I can’t afford them.” When Jimmy pressed further, she added, “I call myself a ‘bride-chilla.’ I’m kinda chill. But I am one of those girls where I got engaged Feb. 14 and I booked the place Feb. 19. I took it very seriously.” The late-night host then asked if Luke and Lionel would be taking the stage to perform on her big day. “Like I said, I can’t afford them! Look, they have a lot of work to do while I’m out getting married again.” Katy was previously married to comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012, and got engaged to Orlando on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

When things continued to unravel as the trio sat on Jimmy’s couch, Katy awkwardly added, “It’s gonna be a small wedding!” Making light of the uncomfortable situation, Bryan joked, “Lionel and I, we’ve been dropping hints and this solidified [it].” Jimmy replied, “You don’t need to drop any more. You’re not invited,” to which Katy replied jokingly, “Let’s just say they’re on the B-list.” Later in the interview, Katy joked to Lionel, “Would you like to officiate my wedding? Just kidding.” Lionel added, “The reason I don’t think she needs me there is you only need one preacher, you can’t have two.” Katy added context, saying, “My dad’s a preacher, that’s what he means.”

Katy and Orlando were originally set to tie the knot in 2019, but the pop singer and the hunky English actor postponed the date until 2020. A source close to the power couple told HollywoodLife in Dec. 2019 why they pushed back their nuptials. “Katy and Orlando decided it was best to postpone their wedding for the time being,” the insider said. “They are planning something really special and the timing didn’t work out at this moment in terms of the venue. They really want to make their wedding day incredible and they don’t want to rush the planning and possibly miss out on the little details.” A second source added, “Orlando and Katy feel like they want to do everything right this time around because they both are very focused on making this their last marriage ever.” Katy split from Russell in 2012 while Orlando and Australian model Miranda Kerr, 36, divorced in 2013.

“They just want everything to fall into place with location, having all their friends and family able to attend, the dress to be perfect,” the friend continued. “Pretty much everything that goes into a wedding before, during, and afterwards just needs to be fine tuned so it is as perfect as possible. The love they have for each other is something they both want to represent to the fullest during their wedding, so to make it right is of the utmost importance as they are very excited for it all to happen.” We can’t wait to see Katy walk down the aisle this year!