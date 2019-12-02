TV Premiere Dates 2020: Full Schedule Of New & Returning Shows — ‘American Idol’ & More

The end of the year is near and that means 2020 is almost here. With the new year right around the corner, the returns of your favorite shows are upon us, as well as the premieres of brand-new series.

The year 2019 is coming to an end and we’ll be welcoming in a whole new decade when 2020 rolls around. Right off the bat in 2020, new and returning shows will be premiering. Networks aren’t wasting any time this year. Premiere dates will be happening all the way until April 2020.

Peter Weber’s journey to find love on The Bachelor season 24 will begin Jan. 6 on ABC. The highly-anticipated premiere of the Party of Five reboot will premiere Jan. 8 on Freeform. FOX will be kicking things off with the premieres new series Flirty Dancing and Deputy in the first few days of the new year. Meanwhile, the 9-1-1 universe is expanding with the premiere of 9-1-1: Lone Star with Rob Lowe on Jan. 19. See the full schedule of new and returning shows in 2020 below.

JANUARY 1

8 p.m. – Flirty Dancing on FOX (NEW SHOW)

8 p.m. — Married at First Sight on Lifetime

8 p.m. — My 600-lb Life on TLC

9 p.m. – Almost Family on FOX

10 p.m. — Supernanny on Lifetime

JANUARY 2

8 p.m. – Last Man Standing on FOX

9 p.m. – Deputy on FOX (NEW SHOW)

9 p.m. — Dr. Pimple Popper on TLC

JANUARY 3

3 a.m. — Anne with an E on Netflix

9 p.m. — Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup on WE tv

JANUARY 4

7 p.m. — America’s Funniest Home Videos on ABC

8 p.m. — Say Yes to the Dress: America on TLC (NEW SHOW)

JANUARY 6

8 p.m. – America’s Got Talent: The Champions on NBC

8 p.m. – The Bachelor on ABC

10 p.m. – Manifest on NBC

JANUARY 7

8 p.m. – The Resident on FOX

8 p.m. – Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time on ABC

8 p.m. – Ellen’s Game of Games on NBC

9 p.m. — Schitt’s Creek on Pop

9 p.m. – Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back on FOX

9 p.m. – mixed-ish on ABC

9 p.m. — FBI on CBS

9 p.m. — Vanderpump Rules on Bravo

9:30 p.m. – black-ish on ABC

10 p.m. – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist on NBC (NEW SHOW/SPECIAL PREVIEW)

10 p.m. – Emergence on ABC

10 p.m. — FBI: Most Wanted on CBS (NEW SHOW)

JANUARY 8

8 p.m. – Undercover Boss on CBS

9 p.m. – Modern Family on ABC

9 p.m. — Party of Five on Freeform (NEW SHOW)

9:31 p.m. – Single Parents on ABC

10 p.m. – Stumptown on ABC

JANUARY 9

9 p.m. — Very Cavallari on E!

JANUARY 10

3 a.m. — AJ and the Queen on Netflix (NEW SHOW)

8 p.m. – Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector on NBC (NEW SHOW)

JANUARY 12

9 p.m. — The Outsider on HBO (NEW SHOW)

JANUARY 13

9 p.m. — The New Pope on HBO (NEW SHOW)

10 p.m. – The Good Doctor on ABC

JANUARY 15

8 p.m. – The Goldbergs on ABC

8:30 p.m. – Schooled on ABC

9 p.m. – Criminal Minds on CBS

10 p.m. — Good Trouble on Freeform

JANUARY 16

8 p.m. — grown-ish on Freeform

8:30 p.m. — Everything’s Gonna Be Okay on Freeform (NEW SHOW)

JANUARY 17

8 p.m. – American Housewife on ABC

8:30 p.m. – Fresh Off the Boat on ABC

JANUARY 19

10 p.m. — 9-1-1: Lone Star series premiere part 1 on FOX (NEW SHOW)

JANUARY 20

8 p.m. – 9-1-1: Lone Star series premiere part 1 on FOX

9 p.m. – Prodigal Son on FOX

JANUARY 21

8 p.m. – The Conners on ABC

8:30 p.m. – Bless This Mess on ABC

9 p.m. – DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on The CW

10 p.m. — Project Blue Book on History

JANUARY 23

8 p.m. – Station 19 on ABC

8:30 p.m. – Outmatched on FOX (NEW SHOW)

9 p.m. – Grey’s Anatomy on ABC

9 p.m. — The Bold Type on Freeform

10 p.m. – A Million Little Things on ABC

FEBRUARY 2

10:30 p.m. — The Masked Singer on FOX (Post-Super Bowl premiere)

FEBRUARY 5

8 p.m. – The Masked Singer on FOX

9 p.m. – Lego Masters on FOX (NEW SHOW)

FEBRUARY 6

8 p.m. – Brooklyn Nine-Nine on NBC

8 p.m. – Katy Keene on The CW (NEW SHOW)

9 p.m. – Will & Grace on NBC

9:30 p.m. – Indebted on NBC

10 p.m. – Tommy on CBS (NEW SHOW)

FEBRUARY 7

8 p.m. – MacGyver on CBS

9 p.m. — Hawaii Five-0 on CBS

FEBRUARY 11

10 p.m. – For Life on ABC

FEBRUARY 12

8 p.m. – Survivor on CBS

FEBRUARY 13

8 p.m. – Superstore on NBC

8:30 p.m. – Brooklyn Nine-Nine on NBC (Time slot premiere)

FEBRUARY 16

8 p.m. — American Idol on ABC

8:30 p.m. – Duncanville on FOX (NEW SHOW)

9 p.m. – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist on NBC (Time slot premiere)

10 p.m. – Good Girls on NBC

10 p.m. — NCIS: New Orleans on CBS

FEBRUARY 23

10 p.m. — The Rookie on ABC

FEBRUARY 24

8 p.m. – The Voice on NBC

MARCH 16

9 p.m. – Roswell, New Mexico on The CW

APRIL 2

10:00 p.m. – How to Get Away With Murder on ABC

This post will continue to be updated as more premiere dates are announced. Netflix also has a number of new shows premiering in the new year, including Katherine Langford’s Cursed and more.