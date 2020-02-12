Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble looked happy as can be while on a lunch date with her precious new puppy, Bridgette. The couple couldn’t stop smiling!

Call it puppy love! Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble were all smiles while grabbing lunch on February 11, and they had a special guest join them for their Malibu outing: her new rescue pup, Brigette. The happy couple were spotted making their way inside the exclusive, oceanside restaurant Geoffrey’s with the little Goldendoodle in tow, Kris looking chic in Burberry, and Corey flexing in a white Adidas tracksuit. Kris, 64, accessorized her designer trench coat and jeans with stiletto boots, oversized sunglasses, and a crocodile skin-patterned Hermès Birkin bag. She flashed that giant diamond ring, too. Corey completed his look for their date by wearing a pair of black and grey Yeezys. Gotta rep the family!

Bridgette, of course, looked adorable in a pink collar and leash as a doting Corey gave her a lift through the parking lot. The pampered pup joined the Jenner family back in January, thanks to some help from Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi. The couple apparently told Kris about a litter in need, and she fell in love with her darling dog, according to Kris’ Instagram story. Even better? Chrissy Teigen and John Legend adopted Bridgette’s brother, Petey! Though Kris and Corey are clearly loving caring for their puppy, don’t expect them to add their own baby to the brood. With six kids and 10 grandchildren, Kris has her hands full. And Corey’s just fine with that.

Corey, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Corey is content with not getting married or having kids; he loves life the way it is. He and Kris have have had several conversations about it. [Corey] hasn’t made any of sacrifices for Kris when it comes to children or marriage.”

It’s good that Corey feels this way, considering marriage and (more) kids are the last thing Kris wants. “Kris is content with where she’s at in her life with Corey and doesn’t ever see the need to get married again to Corey or anyone,” a separate source, close to the momager, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s happy with the way things are and Corey doesn’t need a label, either.”