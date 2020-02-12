‘Floribama Shore’ Preview: Kirk Goes Off On Codi During Explosive Fight — ‘You Look Dumb’

Things get heated between BFFs Codi and Kirk on the Feb. 13 episode of ‘Floribama Shore’ — and we have an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of what sets them off!

Codi Butts and Kirk Medas go AT it in this EXCLUSIVE clip of the upcoming episode of Floribama Shore. The drama starts when Codi buys Candace Rice flowers during a night out. The other roommates are a bit confused by the gesture, as earlier this season, Candace turned down a romantic relationship with Codi and they agreed to be friends. “Dude, what the f*** are you doing?” Gus Smyrnios says in a confessional. “She’s turned you down a million times. She’s making you look stupid. Why are you still doing this stuff for her?”

But while Gus stays quiet in front of Codi, Kirk lets his friend know that he looks “stupid as f***” for still pining over Candace. “You look dumb,” Kirk says. “You just don’t get it. B***h you look dumb.” In a confessional, he adds, “How many times do I have to tell you, bro!? She don’t mess with you like that. And you’re still buying her flowers?!” Codi doesn’t just let Kirk get away with telling him off, though, and he fights back. “You think I give a f*** about 15 dollars worth of flowers?” he asks. “I don’t give a f*** about it.”

The guys scream at one another in the middle of the bar, and Codi adds in his confessional, “I don’t give a f*** what you think about me. I don’t care. I’m just going to show you off and be like…you’re an idiot. You don’t know what’s going on.” Meanwhile, Candace is caught in the middle as she tries to mediate things between the guys, but she can barely be heard over their screams.

Across the room, Nilsa Prowant and Aimee Hall are watching it all go down. “Am I missing something?!” Nilsa wonders. “I thought Codi and Kirk were supposed to be best friends. What’s actually the problem?” We’ll see how this all plays out when Floribama Shore airs on Feb. 13 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.