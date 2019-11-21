‘Floribama Shore’: Codi & Candace Will ‘Decide What’s Best’ For Their Romance In Season 3, He Reveals

Ahead of the Nov. 21 episode of ‘Floribama Shore,’ we caught up with some of the show’s stars for EXCLUSIVE scoop about a potential relationship between Codi Butts and Candace Rice!

Floribama Shore stars, Codi Butts and Candace Rice, explored the possibility of taking their friendship to the next level by going on a date during season two, and he expressed interest in continuing to pursue her during the season three premiere on Nov. 14. That won’t be the last we hear of this potential romance, though! “After watching this season, you’ll kind of see how the relationship is or if there is ever going to be a relationship,” Codi told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “You guys will see how it plays out and how we both figure out and decide what we’re going to be.”

Coming into this season, Codi admitted that he just wanted to “see where [it] was going to go” with Candace. “Maybe there’s a chance that this could possibly turn into a relationship, which I was open to,” he explained. “Or, if it wasn’t going to work out, then we’ll see that it’s not going to work out. You’ll see later that we come to terms with what we are. We decide what’s best.” As we saw during the premiere, though…there’s already some tension between the two. Codi felt he was getting mixed signals from Candace, so he didn’t hold back from pursuing other women during a night out.

“She would get mad at me for going out and hanging out and twerking on all these girls and s***,” Cody revealed. “But then, when I tried to be [with her], she didn’t want anything to do with me! If I’m with her, I’d be going to the club and doing that with [her], not anybody else.”

We also caught up with cast members, Gus Smyrnios and Nilsa Prowant, to weigh in on the situation. “I wanted it to work [between them] so bad,” Gus admitted. “I stirred that pot every single day.” Nilsa, on the other hand, had some different feelings. “I did not want it to work!” she admitted. “They were so hostile. They would literally go head-to-head, screaming at each other. I’m like…you guys obviously don’t need to be together. If you guys aren’t even dating, you can’t get mad at each other for doing your own thing. They were not meant to be together.”

Of course, Gus and Nilsa have had their own issues — they attempted a friends with benefits relationship during season two, but it ended up not working out. However, the drama between them didn’t scare Codi off when it came to pursuing a relationship with Candace. “I can separate business from pleasure,” Codi explained. “This is my job. I have to do this. But when it comes to a relationship…if we’re in a relationship, then we’re going to be in a relationship, no matter what. And if we don’t work out, we don’t work out. I feel like I could do that well.” Floribama Shore airs back to back episodes on Nov. 21 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.