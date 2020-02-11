Selena Gomez’s Curly Hair Makeover: She Shows Off New Look With Bangs – Before & After Pics 

Another day, another hairstyle for Selena Gomez who just debuted new, super curly short hair with front bangs on Feb. 10!

Selena Gomez, 27, has been switching up her hairstyle a ton recently and her latest look may just be one of our favorites. Selena showed off brand new super short and extra curly hair with her front bangs covering her forehead in tight curls. She posted a slew of gorgeous selfies to Instagram on Feb. 10, showing off her new hair which was down in tousled curls while light honey highlights accented her dark black hair. Her hair was curled tight, making the length of her locks end just above her shoulders. As for her glam, Selena rocked a metallic gold smokey eye with thick black cat eyeliner, voluminous lashes, filled in fluffy brows, and a metallic gold lip that was lined with a dark brown pencil. All of the products used to achieve her glam were from her new makeup line, Rare Beauty, which is officially launching in summer 2020.

Selena’s new hair comes on the heels of her latest hairstyle which was front bangs. Sels shocked us all when she visited Global House in London on December 10, debuting a brand new look. The singer looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she showed off her hair makeover which featured wispy front bangs that covered her entire forehead. Since then, Selena has been rocking a slew of fabulous new hairstyles.

Aside from her new fringe, Sels also had a longer length than her short sleek bob that she rocked at the 2019 AMAs on Nov. 24. Since debuting a new set of shaggy front bangs, Selena has been rocking them in a variety of different ways. She wore them with her hair down in waves and has been rocking them with a high wavy ponytail recently, for a casual but chic look.

We love that Selena has been playing around with her hair and despite trying out a ton of different looks, we seriously love her new curly hair! From her bangs to her curls, you can click through the gallery above to see all of Selena’s hairstyles throughout the years.