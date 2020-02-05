Selena Gomez Rocks Longer Hair With Her Bangs In Makeover & Fierce Leather Jacket

Selena Gomez looked edgy & chic in a black leather moto jacket, jeans & front bangs while out in LA on Feb. 4 after announcing her highly anticipated new makeup line, Rare Beauty.

Is there anything Selena Gomez, 27, can’t do? The answer is no. Sels looked super cool and fierce in LA on Feb. 4 when she rocked a pair of blue jeans with a neon yellow sweater and a black leather moto jacket, the same day that she announced she is launching her very own makeup line, Rare Beauty. Selena looked gorgeous when she rocked a baggy neon yellow Acne Fuzzy Sweater with a pair of bright blue Re/Done High Rise Crop Jeans. On top of her sweater, she threw on a black AllSaints Billie Leather Biker Jacket, giving her casual outfit an edgy twist. She accessorized her look with a pair of black suede Stuart Weitzman Hifi Boots, silver Jenny Bird Hoop Earrings, a Louis Vuitton Babylone Chain BB Bag, and a silver James Avery Serene Ring.

Aside from Selena’s edgy outfit, we absolutely loved her glam, and her hair, done by her hairstylist, Marissa Marino, was down in effortless beach waves, while her shaggy front bangs covered her forehead. As for her makeup, done by Melissa Murdick, Sels rocked a subtle cat eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and a bright red lip.

Selena rocked this fierce look to officially announce her new makeup line, Rare Beauty, which is coming in summer 2020. Selena took to her Instagram stories on Feb. 4 to share the news with fans, revealing that the beauty line will exclusively launch at Sephora and RareBeauty.com. The makeup collection will feature everything from concealers to eyeshadows, lipsticks and more.

We are so excited for Selena’s makeup line to drop, especially considering she always has such perfect glam, whether it be her voluminous lashes, a cat-eye, or her bold lip colors – she always kills it.