Kelly Ripa, 49, Bares Abs With Hip-Shaking Moves After Saying She Wants To Dance With Shakira

Kelly Ripa has moves! She already made an audition video to perform with Shakira at the Super Bowl. Now she’s copying Shaki’s Champeta dance that she did at half time.

The latest viral challenge involves some serious dance technique. Shakira performed the Colombian Champeta dance during her Super Bowl LIV halftime performance and now celebs are trying to copy it. Kelly Ripa absolutely nailed it in a video she shared on Feb. 5. She could easily have hit the stage with the 43-year-old Colombian born singer, as the daytime talk show host has some amazing dance moves. It helps that her trainer, Anna Kaiser, led the way, as she was once Shakira’s choreographer.

Kelly, 49, showed off her ridiculously fit figure in a white sports bra and black leggings. Her tight six-pack abs were on display as she busted out the moves of Shakira’s routine to “The Water Dance” by Chris Porter featuring Pitbull. “#wcw with my sisters in the @shakira Champeta challenge. 3 mothers. 7 children. 36 pack 😂💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 @elsamariecollins @theannakaiser,” Kelly captioned the dance video. So by her math, they all have 12 packs?

Kelly has three children with husband Mark Consuelos, sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16, and daughter Lola, 18. Anna is the mother of one and Elsa Collins has three kids of her own. She’s a humanitarian and co-founder of This Is About Humanity, which she describes as, “A community dedicated to raising awareness about separated and reunited families and children.” So these moms really know how to tear up the dance floor. And are quick learners when it comes to Anna’s teaching them the Champeta choreography.

Anna had been down in Miami working with Shakira during her Super Bowl preparations, so she was likely intimately familiar with the singer’s routine. Not to mention, the Champeta dance is something Shaki has done for years, so Anna would know it. She even choreographed Shakira’s 2009 music video for “She Wolf.” Anna helped Kelly with her halftime “audition” dance in a Jan. 28 Instagram video, as the two did a high-engery routine to Shakira’s 2001 smash “Whenever, Wherever.” “Shakira Super Bowl audition, take three,” Kelly announced before they broke into their moves.