If Shakira has to pull out of the Super Bowl LIV Halftime show at the last minute, call up Kelly Ripa. The ‘Live’ host showed that her hips ALSO don’t lie by dancing along to one of Shakira’s biggest songs.

“Shakira Super Bowl audition, take three,” Kelly Ripa, 49, said at the start of the Instagram video she uploaded on Jan. 28. Along with celebrity trainer Anna Kaiser, the Live with Kelly & Ryan host answered “the call of the #shewolf,” dancing along to the title track from Shakira’s 2009 She Wolf album. Actually, Kelly seemed to channel another one of Shakira’s songs – “Hips Don’t Lie” – with a sexy shake of her hips at the start of the routine. The video was one part “audition,” one part love letter, and completely amazing. “Introducing your newest backup dancers!” wrote Anna, who shared the video first to her Instagram. “@shakira, we are ready for you! Sending you some FIAHHHH and love from NYC, girl! See you in a couple days!!!! We [heart] you!!”

It’s hard to actually replace Shakira, but fans adored. Kelly and Anna’s attempt/tribute. “Well, I just LOVE this,” wrote Jenna Dewan in the comments. “Obsessed with you two hotties!!! The contagion of these emotions should prove VIRAL!!!,” said Jessica Capshaw. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the creator of Riverdale (the show that stars Kelly’s husband, Mark Consuelos), said that “this is everything!” The comments section was filled with replies like “Amazing,” “get it,” and “I think you passed the audition.”

What can fans expect to see when Shakira joins Jennifer Lopez for the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show on Feb. 2? “You’ll see me in all my splendor, meaning I’ll be, like, stressed out,” she admitted to 60 Minutes’ Bill Whitaker “I know that was on my to-do list, so February 3rd, I’m gonna go ‘check!’ ” Despite the Stress, Shakira knows that it’s worth it. Super Bowl LIV takes place at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. With JLo, a proud Puerto Rican woman, and Shakira, who hails from Colombia, the “Beautiful Liar” singer knows that this Halftime show is a huge opportunity to make a huge statement.

“I think the message is gonna be ‘Listen, I’m a woman. I’m a Latina. It wasn’t easy for me to get to where I am. And being at the Super Bowl is proof that everything is possible. That the dreams of a little girl from Barranquilla, Colombia, they were made of something of what dreams are made of and I’m gonna be there, giving it all,’” she told 60 Minutes. When she hits the field, all eyes will be on her – including those of her biggest fans, Kelly Ripa and Anna Kaiser.