Jimmy Garoppolo’s Dating History: Everything We Know About The Hunky QB’s Personal Life

Jimmy Garoppolo is a talented quarterback…who’s also extremely good looking. However, despite his rising success in the NFL, the 28-year-old has managed to keep his personal life very private. Here’s what we know.

Football fans know Jimmy Garoppolo quite well, but when he plays in Super Bowl LIV for the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 2, he’s sure to catch even MORE attention. Jimmy will be one of the most buzzed-about players during the most-watched event of the year, and it’s sure to lead to some questions about whether or not he has a special someone in his life. Interestingly, this isn’t such an easy question to answer, as Jimmy is super private when it comes to his personal life. It’s unclear whether or not he’s dating anyone right now, but back in the summer of 2018, he made major headlines for his love life.

After the ESPY Awards in July 2018, Jimmy was photographed on a dinner date with porn star, Kiara Mia, in Los Angeles. The two linked arms as they left a restaurant together, and had fans majorly buzzing about whether or not they were dating. In the end, it turned out to be nothing but a fling, and Jimmy said it taught him a lot about the public eye. “Life is different now,” Jimmy admitted at the time. “My life, off the field — I’ve never really been big on being very public with things on social media. I’m not on there a ton. But my life’s looked at differently. I’m under a microscope. It’s a good learning experience.”

Before that, Jimmy was linked to model, Alexandra King, at the beginning of 2018. The two were photographed holding hands while in Disneyland during March of that year. However, when he was asked to expand on the relationship during an interview, he said it was “news to [him]” that they were ever dating. Whatever happened between these two, it doesn’t seem to have ended well. In the fall of 2018, Jimmy suffered an injury on the football field, and Alexandra commented the word, “KARMA,” on a photo of him being carted into the locker room. Ouch!

Most recently, Jimmy was rumored to be dating a VIP bottle service girl who had the Instagram handle @shaybaevip. This story started as a rumor in a gossip site’s tip box, so there is very little to validate whether or not it’s true. However, Jimmy did reportedly unfollow @shaybaevip on social media after the rumors started!

Whatever Jimmy’s relationship status is, he’s sure to get even more women (and men!) lusting after him following Sunday’s game! Jimmy will be playing for the San Francisco 49ers as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET.