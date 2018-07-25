Jimmy Garoppolo Breaks Silence On Kiara Mia: Why He Says It Was A ‘Learning Experience’

NFL star Jimmy Garoppolo opened up about his date with porn star Kiara Mia for the first time at a San Francisco 49ers event on July 25 and it sounded like he is regretting the experience! Watch it here!

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo broke his silence about his highly publicized date with porn star Kiara Mia during a team event on July 25 and it sounds like he’s not happy about the whole thing! When asked about the exposure he received from wining and dining Kiara last week, the NFL player explained that the publicity was definitely something he wasn’t used to. “Life is different now,” Jimmy said at the event. “My life, off the field — I’ve never really been big on being very public with things even on social media. I’m not on there a ton. But my life’s looked at differently. I’m under a microscope. It is a good learning experience. Just have to take it in stride. It is what it is.” CHECK OUT THE VIDEO OF JIMMY TALKING ABOUT HIS DATE WITH KIARA HERE!

The famous date between Jimmy and Kiara happened after the ESPY Awards on July 18. They enjoyed dinner together at Avra Restaurant in Beverly Hills before Kiara held onto Jimmy’s arm as they walked to a car, got in and left. Since then, there’s been a ton of speculation about what’s going on between these two. Is it serious? Will they go out again? Are they falling in love?

Although we don’t have the answers to all the important questions as of yet, Kiara did fill the public in a little bit when she spoke to a photographer in Hollywood on July 21 about her night with the hunk. She didn’t hesitate when she called Jimmy “sexy as f**k” and even implied that they may have gotten intimate. It definitely seems like they both had very different views when it comes to their time together but it makes sense considering Kiara’s used to being in the spotlight. We’re interested to see where things go from here!