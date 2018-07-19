QB Jimmy Garoppolo Dating Porn Star Kiara Mia — See Video From Romantic Date Night

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was spotted out on a date with adult film star Kiara Mia. See a video of them enjoying dinner together on their romantic outing!

New couple alert! San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went on a date with Los Angeles-based porn star Kiara Mia on July 18! The pair hit up the Avra restaurant in Beverly Hills, according to TMZ. Footage of the date night shows the pair enjoying dinner together while deep in conversation. They even toasted with wine they were sipping on at one point. After they finished their meal, they could be seen walking arm-in-arm out of the venue, to a car waiting for them out front. The NFL player was all smiles as he closed his date’s car door and got into the vehicle from the other side.

For the outing, Mia wore a black, low-cut bodycon dress. She paired the look with a small red handbag and silver heels. Before the meet-up, Mia posted a photo of her outfit on her Instagram story, along with the caption, “Date night!” Garoppolo opted for a similarly dressed-up look with a dark blue button down and jeans.

Garoppolo, who signed a five-year deal with the 49ers for $137.5 million in Feb. 2018, was last linked to model Alexandra King. She made the relationship Instagram official with a sweet post on Valentine’s Day, but has since deleted it.